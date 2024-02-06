|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|3 Feb 2024
|28 Feb 2024
|Pursuant to the second proviso to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. 3rd February, 2024 at A-1106, Empire Business Hub Near AUDA Water Tank, Science City Road, Sola Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India, 380 060 which commenced at 3:00 P.M. and concluded at 4:00 P.M. inter-alia has, considered and approved: Decided to hold Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company on Wednesday, 28th February, 2024 at 4:00 PM. Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company Evoq Remedies Limited has informed BSE about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024) Outcome and Summary of Extra Ordinary General Meeting held today i.e. 28th February, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.02.2024)
