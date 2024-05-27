Board Meeting 1 Oct 2024 1 Oct 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Meeting Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e., Tuesday, 1st October 2024 at A-1106, Empire Business Hub Near AUDA Water Tank, Science City Road, Sola Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India - 380 060 which commenced at 5:00 P.M. and concluded at 6:00 P.M., inter-alia has considered and approved: 1. Appointment of Ms. Aesha Harsh Shah (DIN: 10423365) as Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company w.e.f 1st October, 2024. 2. Resignation of Mr. Pranav Manoj Vajani (DIN: 09213749) from Independent Director of the Company w.e.f 1st October, 2024. 3. Reconstitution of the Audit Committee of the Company w.e.f. 1st October, 2024 4. Reconstitution of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company w.e.f. 1st October, 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today, i.e. on 6th September, 2024 at A-1106, Empire Business Hub, Nr. AUDA Water Tank, Science City Road, Sola, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, 380060 which commenced at 05:30 P.M. and concluded at 08:30 P.M., has inter alia considered and approved as per attachment

Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Meeting Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e., Thursday, 1st August 2024 at A-1106, Empire Business Hub Near AUDA Water Tank, Science City Road, Sola Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India - 380 060 which commenced at 6:00 P.M. and concluded at 6:30 P.M., inter-alia has considered and approved 1. Appointment of Mr. Bhumishth Narendrabhai Patel (DIN: 02516641) as Managing Director of the Company w.e.f 1st August, 2024. 2. Resignation of Ms. Payal Bhumishth Patel (DIN: 05300011) from Managing Director of the Company w.e.f 1st August, 2024

Pursuant to the second proviso to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. 22nd June, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company which commenced at 02:00 P.M. and concluded at 02:30 P.M. has considered and approved Allotted 1,13,00,000 (One Crore and Thirteen Lakhs Thousand) fully paid-up Equity shares of face value of Rs. 10.00/- (Rupees Ten Only) per share, at a price of Rs. 17/- (Rupees Seventeen Only) per share, aggregating to Rs. 19,21,00,000/- (Rupees Nineteen Crore Twenty One Lakhs Only) for cash consideration to the person(s)/ entity(ies) belonging to Non-Promoter category on a preferential basis in accordance with provisions of Chapter V of SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018, as mentioned in Annexure - I.

Evoq Remedies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday 27th May 2024 at 4:00 P.M. at A-1106 Empire Business Hub Near AUDA Water Tank Science City Road Sola Ahmedabad - 380060 to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Half-year and year ended on 31st March 2024 along with Auditors Report. Pursuant to Regulations 30 (6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today, i.e., on 27th May, 2024, at the registered Office of the Company situated at A-1106, Empire Business Hub Near AUDA Water Tank, Science City Road, Sola Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India - 380060, which commenced at 04:00 P.M. and concluded at 8:00 P.M., inter alia has considered and approved Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Half Year and Year ended on 31st March, 2024 along with Auditors report.

Pursuant to the second proviso to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. 3rd February, 2024 at A-1106, Empire Business Hub Near AUDA Water Tank, Science City Road, Sola Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India, 380 060 which commenced at 3:00 P.M. and concluded at 4:00 P.M. inter-alia has, considered and approved: 1. Appointment of Ms. Gitika Mishra as Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company w.e.f. 3rd February, 2024. 2. Appointment of Ms. Payal Patel (DIN: 05300011) as Managing Director of the Company w.e.f 3rd February, 2024. 3. Resignation of Mr. Bhumishth Patel (DIN:02516641) from Managing Director of the Company w.e.f. 3rd February, 2024. 4. Decided to hold Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company on Wednesday, 28th February, 2024 at 4:00 PM. Intimation under Regulation 30 (LODR), 2015 for appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance officer Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR), 2015, Appointment of Managing Director Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR) 2015, Resignation of Managing Director Intimation and Outcome under regulation 30 (LODR), 2015

