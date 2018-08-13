Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
76.38
30.47
3.98
1.67
yoy growth (%)
150.64
664.33
138.05
0
Raw materials
-74.02
-29.47
-3.83
-1.63
As % of sales
96.9
96.72
96.17
97.57
Employee costs
-0.15
-0.04
0
0
As % of sales
0.2
0.15
0
0
Other costs
-0.67
-0.34
-0.17
-0.06
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0.87
1.14
4.34
3.93
Operating profit
1.53
0.6
-0.02
-0.02
OPM
2
1.98
-0.51
-1.51
Depreciation
-0.17
0
-0.01
0
Interest expense
-0.31
0
0
0
Other income
0.08
0.11
0.07
0.09
Profit before tax
1.12
0.71
0.04
0.06
Taxes
-0.35
-0.13
0.4
0
Tax rate
-31.11
-19.23
913.2
-0.79
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.77
0.57
0.45
0.06
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.77
0.57
0.45
0.06
yoy growth (%)
35.04
27.85
596.35
-112.99
NPM
1.01
1.88
11.29
3.86
