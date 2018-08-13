iifl-logo-icon 1
Excel Castronics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.42
(-4.55%)
Aug 13, 2018

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

76.38

30.47

3.98

1.67

yoy growth (%)

150.64

664.33

138.05

0

Raw materials

-74.02

-29.47

-3.83

-1.63

As % of sales

96.9

96.72

96.17

97.57

Employee costs

-0.15

-0.04

0

0

As % of sales

0.2

0.15

0

0

Other costs

-0.67

-0.34

-0.17

-0.06

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0.87

1.14

4.34

3.93

Operating profit

1.53

0.6

-0.02

-0.02

OPM

2

1.98

-0.51

-1.51

Depreciation

-0.17

0

-0.01

0

Interest expense

-0.31

0

0

0

Other income

0.08

0.11

0.07

0.09

Profit before tax

1.12

0.71

0.04

0.06

Taxes

-0.35

-0.13

0.4

0

Tax rate

-31.11

-19.23

913.2

-0.79

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.77

0.57

0.45

0.06

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.77

0.57

0.45

0.06

yoy growth (%)

35.04

27.85

596.35

-112.99

NPM

1.01

1.88

11.29

3.86

