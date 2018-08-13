iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Excel Castronics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.42
(-4.55%)
Aug 13, 2018|11:50:37 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Excel Castronics Ltd

Excel Castronics Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

1.12

0.71

0.04

0.06

Depreciation

-0.17

0

-0.01

0

Tax paid

-0.35

-0.13

0.4

0

Working capital

7.2

-0.19

0.01

7.21

Other operating items

Operating

7.8

0.37

0.45

7.26

Capital expenditure

1.61

0.55

0

0

Free cash flow

9.41

0.92

0.45

7.26

Equity raised

1.79

1.07

0.21

2.28

Investing

0.11

-0.48

-0.1

0.58

Financing

7.44

0.12

0.27

0.26

Dividends paid

0

0.2

0

0

Net in cash

18.75

1.84

0.84

10.39

Excel Castronics Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Excel Castronics Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.