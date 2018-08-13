Excel Castronics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
1.12
0.71
0.04
0.06
Depreciation
-0.17
0
-0.01
0
Tax paid
-0.35
-0.13
0.4
0
Working capital
7.2
-0.19
0.01
7.21
Other operating items
Operating
7.8
0.37
0.45
7.26
Capital expenditure
1.61
0.55
0
0
Free cash flow
9.41
0.92
0.45
7.26
Equity raised
1.79
1.07
0.21
2.28
Investing
0.11
-0.48
-0.1
0.58
Financing
7.44
0.12
0.27
0.26
Dividends paid
0
0.2
0
0
Net in cash
18.75
1.84
0.84
10.39
