SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹0.42
Prev. Close₹0.44
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.32
Day's High₹0.42
Day's Low₹0.42
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹2.45
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.71
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
8.14
8.14
8.14
8.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.68
0.89
0.56
0.11
Net Worth
9.82
9.03
8.7
8.25
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
76.38
30.47
3.98
1.67
yoy growth (%)
150.64
664.33
138.05
0
Raw materials
-74.02
-29.47
-3.83
-1.63
As % of sales
96.9
96.72
96.17
97.57
Employee costs
-0.15
-0.04
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
1.12
0.71
0.04
0.06
Depreciation
-0.17
0
-0.01
0
Tax paid
-0.35
-0.13
0.4
0
Working capital
7.2
-0.19
0.01
7.21
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
150.64
664.33
138.05
0
Op profit growth
153.67
-3,040.01
-19.1
-94.83
EBIT growth
101.54
1,482.35
-31.9
-113.33
Net profit growth
35.04
27.85
596.35
-112.99
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Jayesh Madiyar
Non Executive Director
Payal Madiyar
Independent Director
Manali Doshi
Independent Director
Dhaval Danger
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Excel Castronics Ltd
Summary
Ahmedabad Gases Ltd. was incorporated as a private limited Company with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, at Ahmedabad under the Companies Act, 1956. The Company was later converted into a public limited company vide a Special Resolution passed by the Company and fresh Certificate was obtained.After incorporation, the Company started trading activities in industrial gases from August, 1992. The Company commenced the production of gases from September 1993 on installation of machinery.During the year 1995-96 the company increased its installed capacity of the production of oxygen gas and nitrogen gas from 800000 CMT to 1600000 CMT wth effect from 16.01.96.During 2000-01,the company was able to increase its turover, marginally by 8%,over the previous year.However the bottomline was not improved due to the increase of overheads & depreciation.
Read More
