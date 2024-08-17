iifl-logo-icon 1
Excel Castronics Ltd Share Price

0.42
(-4.55%)
Aug 13, 2018|11:50:37 AM

Excel Castronics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

0.42

Prev. Close

0.44

Turnover(Lac.)

2.32

Day's High

0.42

Day's Low

0.42

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

2.45

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.71

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Excel Castronics Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Excel Castronics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Excel Castronics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:10 AM
Dec-2017Sep-2017Jun-2017Mar-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 12.35%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 12.35%

Non-Promoter- 87.64%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 87.64%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Excel Castronics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

8.14

8.14

8.14

8.14

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.68

0.89

0.56

0.11

Net Worth

9.82

9.03

8.7

8.25

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

76.38

30.47

3.98

1.67

yoy growth (%)

150.64

664.33

138.05

0

Raw materials

-74.02

-29.47

-3.83

-1.63

As % of sales

96.9

96.72

96.17

97.57

Employee costs

-0.15

-0.04

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

1.12

0.71

0.04

0.06

Depreciation

-0.17

0

-0.01

0

Tax paid

-0.35

-0.13

0.4

0

Working capital

7.2

-0.19

0.01

7.21

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

150.64

664.33

138.05

0

Op profit growth

153.67

-3,040.01

-19.1

-94.83

EBIT growth

101.54

1,482.35

-31.9

-113.33

Net profit growth

35.04

27.85

596.35

-112.99

No Record Found

Excel Castronics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Excel Castronics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Jayesh Madiyar

Non Executive Director

Payal Madiyar

Independent Director

Manali Doshi

Independent Director

Dhaval Danger

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Excel Castronics Ltd

Summary

Ahmedabad Gases Ltd. was incorporated as a private limited Company with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, at Ahmedabad under the Companies Act, 1956. The Company was later converted into a public limited company vide a Special Resolution passed by the Company and fresh Certificate was obtained.After incorporation, the Company started trading activities in industrial gases from August, 1992. The Company commenced the production of gases from September 1993 on installation of machinery.During the year 1995-96 the company increased its installed capacity of the production of oxygen gas and nitrogen gas from 800000 CMT to 1600000 CMT wth effect from 16.01.96.During 2000-01,the company was able to increase its turover, marginally by 8%,over the previous year.However the bottomline was not improved due to the increase of overheads & depreciation.
