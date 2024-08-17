Excel Castronics Ltd Summary

Ahmedabad Gases Ltd. was incorporated as a private limited Company with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, at Ahmedabad under the Companies Act, 1956. The Company was later converted into a public limited company vide a Special Resolution passed by the Company and fresh Certificate was obtained.After incorporation, the Company started trading activities in industrial gases from August, 1992. The Company commenced the production of gases from September 1993 on installation of machinery.During the year 1995-96 the company increased its installed capacity of the production of oxygen gas and nitrogen gas from 800000 CMT to 1600000 CMT wth effect from 16.01.96.During 2000-01,the company was able to increase its turover, marginally by 8%,over the previous year.However the bottomline was not improved due to the increase of overheads & depreciation.