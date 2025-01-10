iifl-logo-icon 1
Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

367.45
(-5.96%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:49:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.96

8.58

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

60.73

4.2

3.05

0.44

Net Worth

73.69

12.78

3.06

0.45

Minority Interest

Debt

0.74

0.83

1.06

1.64

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.17

0.13

0.08

0

Total Liabilities

74.6

13.74

4.2

2.09

Fixed Assets

2.91

2.64

2.97

1.82

Intangible Assets

Investments

2.48

0.06

0.06

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

50.04

10.39

-0.72

0.08

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

24.28

14.09

1.47

0.33

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

33.41

0.76

3.47

3.17

Sundry Creditors

-4.3

-0.42

-3.13

-2.13

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-3.35

-4.04

-2.53

-1.29

Cash

19.17

0.64

1.89

0.19

Total Assets

74.6

13.73

4.2

2.09

