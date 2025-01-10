Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.96
8.58
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
60.73
4.2
3.05
0.44
Net Worth
73.69
12.78
3.06
0.45
Minority Interest
Debt
0.74
0.83
1.06
1.64
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.17
0.13
0.08
0
Total Liabilities
74.6
13.74
4.2
2.09
Fixed Assets
2.91
2.64
2.97
1.82
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.48
0.06
0.06
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
50.04
10.39
-0.72
0.08
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
24.28
14.09
1.47
0.33
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
33.41
0.76
3.47
3.17
Sundry Creditors
-4.3
-0.42
-3.13
-2.13
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-3.35
-4.04
-2.53
-1.29
Cash
19.17
0.64
1.89
0.19
Total Assets
74.6
13.73
4.2
2.09
