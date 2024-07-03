Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹379
Prev. Close₹375.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹620.2
Day's High₹396.5
Day's Low₹355
52 Week's High₹441
52 Week's Low₹220
Book Value₹56.85
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)474.3
P/E77.09
EPS4.87
Divi. Yield0.27
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.96
8.58
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
60.73
4.2
3.05
0.44
Net Worth
73.69
12.78
3.06
0.45
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
88.46
58.84
46.35
9.47
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
88.46
58.84
46.35
9.47
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.66
1.03
0.16
0.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Summary
Exhicon Events Media Solutions Limited was originally incorporated on September 26, 2010 as Exhicon Events Media Solutions Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Subsequently, on December 12, 2022, Company converted to Public Limited Company and, its name was changed to Exhicon Events Media Solutions Limited. A Fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to Conversion was issued on January 2, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The Company provides the full gamut of products and services for the Exhibitions, Conferences and Events industry. Its solutions include Media to Integrated Marketing Solutions, Temporary to Permanent Event Infrastructure and Management to Organizing. It developed into End to End Services provider for the Exhibition and Event Industry.Apart from end to end services, the Company provide in-house infrastructure for large graph events to integrated marketing solutions including, exhibitions like B2B, B2C and hybrid events. It supply large span steel AC structures, octanorm systems, flooring and carpets, modular registration setup, furniture and general lighting, sound light and video, branding & signages CCTV and hardware setup, huge modular stocks of outdoor and indoor event venue construct. It make show bulletins for Distribution of Content, Design and Printing of Bulletins. It cater to Outdoor, Print, Radio & Digital Media for Trade Fairs And Events. The services of this business vertical includes Media Planning, Media buying
The Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹365.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd is ₹474.30 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd is 77.09 and 6.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd is ₹220 and ₹441 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 0.44%, 6 Month at 33.42%, 3 Month at 31.51% and 1 Month at 42.43%.
