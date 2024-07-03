iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd Share Price

365.9
(-2.54%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open379
  • Day's High396.5
  • 52 Wk High441
  • Prev. Close375.45
  • Day's Low355
  • 52 Wk Low 220
  • Turnover (lac)620.2
  • P/E77.09
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value56.85
  • EPS4.87
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)474.3
  • Div. Yield0.27
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

379

Prev. Close

375.45

Turnover(Lac.)

620.2

Day's High

396.5

Day's Low

355

52 Week's High

441

52 Week's Low

220

Book Value

56.85

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

474.3

P/E

77.09

EPS

4.87

Divi. Yield

0.27

Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

27 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

23 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Sep, 2024

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 21 Sep, 2024

arrow

Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:52 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Apr-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 57.14%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 57.14%

Non-Promoter- 4.95%

Institutions: 4.95%

Non-Institutions: 37.89%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.96

8.58

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

60.73

4.2

3.05

0.44

Net Worth

73.69

12.78

3.06

0.45

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

88.46

58.84

46.35

9.47

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

88.46

58.84

46.35

9.47

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.66

1.03

0.16

0.02

View Annually Results

Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd

Summary

Exhicon Events Media Solutions Limited was originally incorporated on September 26, 2010 as Exhicon Events Media Solutions Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Subsequently, on December 12, 2022, Company converted to Public Limited Company and, its name was changed to Exhicon Events Media Solutions Limited. A Fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to Conversion was issued on January 2, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The Company provides the full gamut of products and services for the Exhibitions, Conferences and Events industry. Its solutions include Media to Integrated Marketing Solutions, Temporary to Permanent Event Infrastructure and Management to Organizing. It developed into End to End Services provider for the Exhibition and Event Industry.Apart from end to end services, the Company provide in-house infrastructure for large graph events to integrated marketing solutions including, exhibitions like B2B, B2C and hybrid events. It supply large span steel AC structures, octanorm systems, flooring and carpets, modular registration setup, furniture and general lighting, sound light and video, branding & signages CCTV and hardware setup, huge modular stocks of outdoor and indoor event venue construct. It make show bulletins for Distribution of Content, Design and Printing of Bulletins. It cater to Outdoor, Print, Radio & Digital Media for Trade Fairs And Events. The services of this business vertical includes Media Planning, Media buying
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd share price today?

The Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹365.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd is ₹474.30 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd is 77.09 and 6.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd is ₹220 and ₹441 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd?

Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 0.44%, 6 Month at 33.42%, 3 Month at 31.51% and 1 Month at 42.43%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 57.15 %
Institutions - 4.96 %
Public - 37.89 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.