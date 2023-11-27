|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|23 Nov 2023
|15 Dec 2023
|We are submitting the Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled to be held on 15th December, 2023 at the Venue given in the Notice of EOGM. Intimation is enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/11/2023) Submission of Newspaper Clipping of Corrigendum to the Notice of the extra Ordinary General Meeting (EOGM) of the company Proceeding of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company is enclosed herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/12/2023) Scrutinizer Report along with the voting results is enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.12.2023)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.