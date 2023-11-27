iifl-logo-icon 1
Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd EGM

341
(-3.13%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:48:00 PM

Exhicon Events CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM23 Nov 202315 Dec 2023
We are submitting the Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled to be held on 15th December, 2023 at the Venue given in the Notice of EOGM. Intimation is enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/11/2023) Submission of Newspaper Clipping of Corrigendum to the Notice of the extra Ordinary General Meeting (EOGM) of the company Proceeding of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company is enclosed herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/12/2023) Scrutinizer Report along with the voting results is enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.12.2023)

