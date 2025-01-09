Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd Management Discussions

BASIS OF PRESENTATION

GLOBAL ECONOMIC OVERVIEW

The global economy is showing signs of improvement, albeit with moderate growth. While tighter monetary conditions continue to affect housing and credit sectors, overall economic activity demonstrates resilience. Inflation is declining more rapidly than anticipated, accompanied by rising private sector confidence. Labor markets are rebalancing, with unemployment approaching record lows. Real incomes are increasing as inflation stabilizes, and trade growth is gaining momentum. Economic performance varies among nations, with many advanced economies, particularly in Europe, experiencing weaker outcomes, while the United States and several emerging markets anticipate robust growth.

OUTLOOK

Global economic resilience is evident, characterized by consistent inflation reduction and sustained growth. Projections indicate world economy growth of 3.2% for 2024 and 2025, maintaining 2023 levels. Advanced economies are expected to see growth acceleration from 1.6% in 2023 to 1.7% in 2024 and 1.8% in 2025. Emerging market and developing economies may experience a slight deceleration from 4.3% in 2023 to 4.2% in 2024 and 2025. Global inflation is projected to steadily decline from 6.8% in 2023 to 5.9% in 2024 and 4.5% in 2025. Advanced economies are expected to reach inflation targets sooner than emerging market and developing economies.

Artificial Intelligence (Al) has the potential to significantly contribute to economic recovery during challenging periods. Through advanced technologies like algorithms and machine learning, Al can enhance operational efficiency for businesses, create new job opportunities, and foster economic expansion. Al adoption is increasing, primarily among larger corporations. Its overall impact on productivity will depend on widespread adoption across industries and whether Al is used to enhance rather than replace labour.

INDIAN ECONOMIC OVERVIEW

Indias economy has demonstrated exceptional resilience and growth in fiscal year 2023-24, with the National Statistical Offices provisional estimates indicating a robust GDP growth of 8.2%. This performance surpasses earlier projections and reinforces Indias position as the fastest-growing large economy globally. The growth story, however, is nuanced across sectors. While the agricultural sector underperformed, growing at just 1.4% compared to its pre-pandemic decadal average of 4.4%, the industrial and services sectors drove overall growth despite showing signs of moderation in the fourth quarter.

The financial sectors health adds strength to the economic foundation, with provisional data revealing impressively low Gross Non-Performing Asset (GNPA) ratios for both banks and NonBanking Financial Companies (NBFCs). This financial stability is crucial for sustaining economic momentum and supporting increased lending activities. Additionally, Indias favourable demographics continue to be a significant asset, driving workforce expansion and contributing to long-term growth potential.

OUTLOOK

Indias economy has demonstrated remarkable resilience and growth, surpassing expectations in the fiscal year 2023-24. The National Statistical Offices provisional estimates indicate a robust GDP growth of 8.2%, outperforming earlier projections. This strong performance cements Indias position as the fastest-growing large economy globally, despite facing challenges in certain sectors.

The agricultural sector underperformed in FY 202324, growing at just 1.4% compared to its prepandemic decadal average of 4.4%. However, the outlook for agriculture is more positive for the current fiscal year, with forecasts of above-normal monsoons expected to boost productivity. In contrast, the industrial and services sectors showed signs of moderation in the fourth quarter of FY 202324, contributing to a slight slowdown in overall economic activity.

Looking ahead, economic growth is expected to moderate to 6.8% in FY 2024-25. This projection takes into account several factors, including high interest rates and a lower fiscal impulse due to the governments efforts to reduce the deficit. Despite this moderation, Indias growth story remains compelling, supported by favorable demographics that are driving workforce expansion and the anticipated increase in private investment as capacity utilization rates rise.

The financial sectors health adds to the positive outlook, with provisional data showing impressively low Gross Non-Performing Asset (GNPA) ratios for both banks and Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs). This financial stability is crucial for sustaining economic growth and supporting increased lending activities.

As India approaches significant economic milestones, including the potential to surpass the $5 trillion GDP mark between FY 2025 and FY 2031, the focus is likely to shift towards job creation, especially in the post-election period. The countrys economic trajectory, while facing some near-term challenges, remains on an upward path, positioning India as a key driver of global economic growth in the coming years.

INTERIM UNION BUDGET: FY25

The Union Budget 2024-25 unveils an ambitious roadmap for Indias economic development, centered around the vision of Viksit Bharat (Developed India). With a strategic balance of fiscal prudence and growth stimulation, the budget estimates total receipts at ?32.07 lakh crore and expenditure at ?48.21 lakh crore. The government aims to maintain a fiscal deficit of 4.9% of GDP, with a clear trajectory to reduce it below 4.5% in the subsequent year, signalling a commitment to financial stability alongside developmental aspirations.

The Interim Budget for FY25 builds upon these foundations, projecting a 10.5% nominal GDP growth rate and aiming for a 5.1% fiscal deficit. It increases total government spending to ?47.65 lakh crore, a 6% rise from FY24, with a notable 17% increase in capital expenditure. Sector-wise allocations prioritize defence, road transport and highways, and railways, while maintaining a strong focus on social welfare programs, including significant increases in allocations for women and childrens programs.

At the heart of this budget is a robust focus on human capital development. The Prime Ministers package of five employment and skilling schemes stands out as a cornerstone initiative, targeting 4.1 crore youth over a five-year period. This comprehensive approach includes innovative programs such as salary support for first-time employees, incentives for job creation in the manufacturing sector, and employer support schemes. Additionally, a new centrally sponsored skilling scheme aims to train 20 lakh youth and upgrade 1,000 Industrial Training Institutes, complemented by an ambitious internship program involving 500 top companies for 1 crore youth over five years. These measures collectively address the critical challenges of employability and skill development in a rapidly evolving job market.

The agricultural sector receives significant attention with an allocation of ?1.52 lakh crore, reflecting its crucial role in Indias economy and food security. The budget introduces 109 high-yielding and climate- resilient crop varieties, demonstrating a forwardthinking approach to agricultural sustainability in the face of climate change. Initiatives to promote natural farming among 1 crore farmers and the establishment of 10,000 bio-input resource centers underscore a shift towards eco-friendly agricultural practices. The implementation of Digital Public Infrastructure for Agriculture marks a pivotal step

Agriculture marks a pivotal step towards modernizing farming practices across the country, potentially revolutionizing productivity and resource management in the sector.

In the realm of industry and commerce, the budget introduces several measures to boost MSMEs and the manufacturing sector. A new credit guarantee scheme, enhanced Mudra loan limits, and the establishment of E-Commerce Export Hubs are designed to empower small businesses and foster entrepreneurship. The Critical Mineral Mission and plans for offshore mineral mining demonstrate a strategic focus on securing resources crucial for industrial growth and technological advancement. These initiatives, coupled with tax reforms and simplification of the GST structure, aim to create a more conducive environment for business growth and international competitiveness.

Infrastructure development remains a cornerstone of the budget, with an unprecedented allocation of ?11,11,111 crore (3.4% of GDP) for capital expenditure. This massive investment spans urban development, housing, energy transition, and transportation networks, laying the foundation for sustained economic growth. The budget also addresses regional development through targeted initiatives for the North-Eastern region, Bihar, Assam, and other states, promoting balanced growth across the country.

Innovation and research receive a significant boost with the operationalization of the Anusandhan National Research Fund and the creation of a ?1 lakh crore financing pool for private sector-driven research. The allocation of ?1,000 crore for a new venture capital fund in the space economy sector signals Indias ambitions in high-tech industries and space exploration.

Overall, the Union Budget 2024-25 presents a holistic and forward-looking approach to Indias economic development. It strategically balances immediate economic needs with long-term growth objectives, addressing key sectors while emphasizing social welfare, infrastructure development, and technological advancement. Through its focus on employment generation, skill development, support for MSMEs, coupled with substantial tax reforms and prudent fiscal management, this budget aims to position India

firmly on the path to becoming a developed nation, fostering inclusive growth and global competitiveness.

GLOBAL EVENT AND EXHIBITION MARKET ANALYSIS (2024-2029)

MARKET OVERVIEW

The global event and exhibition market is experiencing steady growth. Valued at $43.64 billion in 2023, the market is projected to reach $54.9 billion by 2029. This growth represents a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.9% from 2024 to 2029, indicating a positive trend in the industry despite recent challenges.

Exhibitions are organized presentations that showcase a curated selection of items, often featuring new products and services. These events typically occur at regular intervals and serve as important platforms for businesses to display their offerings. The industry encompasses a wide range of events, from trade shows to consumer exhibitions, catering to various sectors and audiences.

The event and exhibition industry has embraced cutting-edge technologies to enhance visitor experiences. Artificial Intelligence (Al) and Virtual Reality (VR) have been integrated to create immersive environments and personalized interactions. Beacon technology is another notable innovation, allowing for improved navigation and targeted information delivery within exhibition spaces. The global pandemic significantly disrupted the event and exhibition market. For instance, the Indian exhibition market, typically worth Rs. 23,800 crores annually with over 550 events, suffered estimated losses of Rs 3,570 crores due to lockdowns.

This impact was felt worldwide, forcing the industry to adapt and explore virtual alternatives.

MARKET DRIVERS

1. GEO-CLONING ADOPTION

Exhibition organizers are increasingly using geocloning strategies, which involve replicating successful events in new locations. This approach reduces risks associated with launching entirely new events and leverages existing brand reputations.

2. ECONOMIC IMPACT

Exhibitions contribute significantly to local economies. For example, Dubai World Trade Center exhibitions alone added $3.28 billion to Dubais economy, highlighting the industrys economic importance.

3. MARKETING OPPORTUNITIES

Events and exhibitions offer cost-effective marketing solutions for businesses. They provide a unique platform for direct customer interaction, allowing companies to establish relationships, build customer bases, and generate leads efficiently.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

1) BY TYPE

• B2B Segment: Expected to hold the largest market share, particularly strong in North America due to economic growth, rising GDP, and increased corporate investments.

• B2C Segment: Anticipated to have the highest CAGR, driven by exhibitions in fashion, consumer goods, technology products, and other consumer- oriented sectors.

2) BY REVENUE STREAM

• Entrance Fee Segment: Dominates the market, with revenue contributions exceeding $30 billion in 2019. Growth is fueled by increasing organizational participation and effective marketing strategies.

FUTURE OUTLOOK

Despite recent challenges, the event and exhibition market is poised for growth. The industrys ability to adapt to new technologies, coupled with the irreplaceable value of face-to-face interactions, suggests a positive future. As global economies recover and travel restrictions ease, the market is expected to regain and surpass its pre-pandemic momentum.

INDIA EVENTS & EXHIBITION MARKET SIZE (2024 - 2029)

MARKET OVERVIEW

The India Events & Exhibition Market represents a dynamic and rapidly expanding sector within the countrys economy. As of 2024, the market size stands at USD 5.23 billion, with projections indicating growth to USD 7.80 billion by 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.31% during the forecast period.

The market is segmented by type (B2B, B2C, Mixed/Hybrid), revenue stream (Exhibitor Fee, Sponsorship Fee, Entrance Fee, Services), and end-user industries. This diverse segmentation allows for a wide range of events and exhibitions catering to various sectors and audiences.

The events and exhibition industry in India is characterized by a highly fragmented structure, with numerous small and large-scale vendors competing in both organized and unorganized sectors. This fragmentation presents both opportunities and challenges for market participants, requiring strategic positioning and differentiation to succeed in a competitive landscape.

GROWTH DRIVERS AND OPPORTUNITIES 1.ECONOMIC GROWTH: Indias rapidly expanding economy and supportive government initiatives across various industries are creating a fertile ground for events and exhibitions.

2. GLOBALIZATION: The increasing need for international business connections is driving demand for B2B and B2C events, facilitating crossborder trade and partnerships.

3. CONSUMER MARKET EXPANSION: With projections indicating that Indias consumer market will reach USD 1,750 billion by 2026, there is significant potential for consumer-focused events and exhibitions.

4. RECOGNITION OF INDUSTRY IMPACT: The growing acknowledgment of exhibitions as powerful enablers of trade and economic growth is likely to result in increased support and participation from various stakeholders.

POTENTIAL OBSTACLES AND CONCERNS

1. HIGH COSTS: Organizers face significant marketing costs and entry fees to ensure adequate attendance, which can impact profitability.

2. MARKETING EFFICIENCY: Ineffective marketing strategies pose a risk of lower participation rates, potentially affecting the success of events and exhibitions.

3. POST-PANDEMIC RECOVERY: The industry is still rebounding from the severe impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in an estimated loss of INR 3,570 crore in the exhibition sector alone.

KEY MARKET TRENDS

1.GEO-CLONING: The practice of replicating successful events across different geographic locations is gaining traction, allowing organizers to leverage proven formats while adapting to regional needs.

2.INTERNATIONAL EXPANSION: Global exhibition organizers are showing increased interest in the Indian market, particularly in sectors such as construction, industrial manufacturing, textiles, and consumer durables.

3.TECHNOLOGICAL SHOWCASE: Events and exhibitions are increasingly serving as platforms for demonstrating and adopting advanced technological solutions across various industries.

4.GOVERNMENT SUPPORT: Positive government initiatives are supporting Indian event organizers involved in geo-cloning and attracting large international conventions, contributing to industry growth.

COMPANY OVERVIEW

Founded in 2010, Exhicon Events Media Solutions Limited has rapidly emerged as Indias pioneering 360-degree exhibition company and premier trade show media provider. This innovative enterprise has revolutionized the Exhibitions, Conferences, and Events industry with its comprehensive suite of services and solutions.

Exhicons expertise spans end-to-end event management for B2B, B2C, and hybrid events, cutting-edge media and integrated marketing strategies, and state-of-the-art event infrastructure. The companys prowess is evident in its execution of the Worlds Biggest Performance Stage in Nagpur and the Worlds Most Attended Insurance Event in Pune.

Catering to a wide array of sectors including state governments, domestic associations, and international corporations, Exhicon offers a comprehensive service portfolio. From large-span steel AC structures and octanorm systems to advanced audio-visual solutions and security infrastructure, the company provides end-to-end solutions for events of all scales.

Leveraging cutting-edge technology, Exhicon incorporates advanced event planning software, real-time analytics, and virtual and augmented reality experiences in its events. The company also emphasizes sustainable and eco-friendly event solutions, aligning with global environmental concerns.

Exhicon Events Media Solutions Limited stands as a beacon of visionary leadership and operational excellence in the dynamic world of events and exhibitions. With its comprehensive service offerings, impressive track record, and commitment to innovation, Exhicon continues to shape the future of the industry, both in India and on the international stage.

HISTORIC INSURANCE CONFERENCE: EXHICON EVENTS BREAKS GUINNESS WORLDRECORD

Managed the General Insurance Festival of India (GIFI), setting a new Guinness World Record for the largest attendance at an insurance conference. Held at Messe Global Pune Laxmi Lawns and organized by Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, the event featured:

• Over 250,000 sq.ft, of temporary air- conditioned infrastructure German-made large span structures and 3 lac sq.ft, of wooden flooring

• Services for 6,000 delegates and 1,000 guests, including food and beverage, technical staging, and 10,000 KW of temporary power

• A setup executed by 2,400 skilled workers over 15 days and nights in heavy rain

• A 17-acre venue combining semi-temporary and permanent structures

• Successfully, converted an outdoor atmosphere into a record-breaking indoor venue despite adverse weather conditions.

POST-IPO GROWTH AND INNOVATION

Top Events: 40+ (till date)

Client Repetition Ratio: 80-85%

No. of BusinessAcquired: 7 Team Size: 150+

EXPANDING HORIZONS

Innovative spirit is reflected in its new service offerings, which include:

• Sports Events and Corporate Golf Business

• Large Corporate Event Catering

• Brand Communications

• Data base listing for Exhibition Organizers Business

• Govt & corporate MICE (Meeting Incentives Conference and Exhibitions)

• Helicopter Rides for corporates & religious tourism

• Landscaping and MEP Contracting of Events Venue in the UAE

• Dedicated Exhibition Business Centre in the UAE

• TradefairTimes Arabia (UAEs pioneer Trade Show Magazine)

FUTURE OUTLOOK

Overall, the India Events & Exhibition Market demonstrates strong potential for substantial growth in the coming years. The industry has shown remarkable resilience in overcoming recent challenges and is adopting innovative strategies such as geo-cloning, signaling a positive trajectory for the future.

Analysts expect the market to continue its expansion and maturation, likely leading to increased consolidation within the industry. Technological integration is anticipated to play a more significant role, with organizers focusing on creating unique, value-driven experiences for both attendees and exhibitors.

To fully capitalize on the projected growth opportunities, industry participants must remain adaptable to evolving market conditions and shifting consumer preferences. Those who successfully navigate these changes will likely gain a competitive edge in this dynamic marketplace.

As the sector evolves, it is expected to become increasingly important in Indias economic landscape.

The Events & Exhibition Market is well-positioned to facilitate business connections, showcase innovations, and contribute significantly to the countrys economic growth. By leveraging Indias economic momentum and staying attuned to emerging trends, the industry stands poised to unlock new opportunities and drive substantial value creation in the years ahead.

INDIA GOLF CLUBS MARKET

The India Golf Clubs Market is poised for growth in the coming years, with projections indicating expansion throughout the 2022-2028 forecast period. This growth trajectory is underpinned by several key factors, including the increasing frequency of golf tournaments in the country, the sports growing popularity as a leisure activity, and supportive government initiatives aimed at promoting sports tourism. Golf, once perceived as an elitist pastime, is gradually shedding this image and gaining traction among middle-class families, thereby broadening its consumer base and driving demand for golf clubs and related equipment.

The markets product landscape is diverse, encompassing various types of golf clubs such as woods, irons, wedges, and putters. Each category serves specific functions on the golf course and caters to different aspects of the game, from driving long distances to precision putting. This variety in product offerings allows manufacturers to target a wide range of players, from beginners to professionals, and contributes to the overall market growth.

Despite the positive outlook, the India Golf Clubs Market has faced challenges, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. The outbreak led to restrictions on travel and sports activities, causing a temporary setback in market growth. However, as restrictions ease and economic activities resume, the market is showing signs of recovery and is expected to regain its growth momentum.

Several factors are expected to drive the markets growth in the coming years. The rising disposable income of the Indian middle class, coupled with changing lifestyles that increasingly value leisure and recreational activities, is likely to boost demand for golf clubs. Additionally, the governments efforts to promote sports tourism are attracting more international visitors to Indian golf courses, further stimulating market growth.

GLOBAL AIR FREIGHT MARKET OVERVIEW:

The global air freight market is experiencing significant growth, with its value projected to rise from $74.12 billion in 2023 to $162.39 billion by 2031. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3% during the forecast period. Despite accounting for only 1% of total freight activities by weight, air freight plays a crucial role in the rapid transportation of high-value and time- sensitive shipments across long distances.

The industry is undergoing a technological transformation, transitioning from legacy systems to more flexible interfaces for critical operations. This shift is enhancing efficiency and capabilities across the sector. Air freights versatility is evident in its ability to cater to a wide range of valuable and perishable goods, including jewelry, pharmaceuticals, and high-end electronics.

One of the most compelling use cases for air freight is the transportation of vaccines, which is crucial in preventing millions of child deaths annually. The industry employs cutting-edge procedures and technologies to ensure that these life-saving medications are transported in optimal conditions.

While air freight offers unparalleled speed compared to other logistics solutions, it faces challenges related to high costs. However, the markets growth is supported by the rising popularity of consolidated air freight services, which optimize costs while delivering efficiency.

KEY MARKET TRENDS:

1.SUSTAINABILITY FOCUS: Theres a growing emphasis on eco-friendly practices in the air freight industry. Companies are investing in fuel-efficient aircraft, utilizing alternative fuels, optimizing route planning, and implementing carbon offset programs to reduce their environmental impact.

2.E-COMMERCE GROWTH: The booming e- commerce sector is significantly driving demand for air freight services, particularly for cross-border shipments. This trend is reshaping logistics networks and driving innovation in last-mile delivery.

3. DIGITALIZATION: Increased adoption of digital solutions for tracking, documentation, and supply chain visibility is enhancing operational efficiency. This includes the use of blockchain technology for secure and transparent transactions.

4. COLD CHAIN LOGISTICS: Growing demand for temperature-sensitive products, especially in pharmaceuticals and perishables, is boosting specialized air freight services. This trend is driving investments in advanced cooling technologies and monitoring systems.

5. EMERGING MARKETS: Developing economies in Asia-Pacific and Africa are presenting new growth opportunities for air freight providers. These markets are experiencing rapid industrialization and increasing consumer demand for fast delivery of goods.

6. CAPACITY OPTIMIZATION: Airlines are focusing on better capacity utilization through improved load factors and route planning. This includes the use of Al and machine learning for predictive analytics in demand forecasting.

7.SECURITY ENHANCEMENTS: Theres an increasing focus on cargo security through advanced screening technologies and regulatory compliance. This trend is driven by global security concerns and the need for safer supply chains.

8.LAST-MILE INTEGRATION: Many air freight companies are expanding into last-mile delivery services to offer end-to-end logistics solutions. This trend is blurring the lines between traditional air freight providers and integrators.

These trends indicate that the air freight market continues to evolve, driven by technological innovations, changing consumer demands, and global economic shifts.

UAE CONSTRUCTION MARKET OVERVIEW

The UAE Construction Market size is estimated at USD 41 billion in 2024, with projections indicating growth to USD 50.40 billion by 2029, reflecting a CAGR of 4.26% during the forecast period (20242029). Despite the temporary setbacks caused by COVID-19, which led to work suspensions and reduced industry profits, the market is poised for recovery and growth.

GOVERNMENT INITIATIVES AND MARKET DRIVERS

The UAE government is actively promoting smart city development, with plans to digitize up to 1,000 government services and install over 2,000 wireless hotspots. Liberal trade policies are attracting foreign investors, bolstering the construction market. As a core component of the UAE economy, the construction industry is expected to experience rapid growth in coming years, playing a vital role in the countrys economic development.

In an effort to reduce dependence on the oil and gas sector, the UAE is focusing on economic diversification. The country is adopting long-term growth strategies, with the construction industry increasingly turning to prefabricated buildings. Major infrastructure projects are underway, including the USD 2.7 billion Sheikh Zayed doubledeck road scheme and the proposed USD 5.9 billion hyperloop project connecting Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The evolution of smart cities is a global trend, with governments seeking solutions for environmentally friendly and efficient infrastructure development. This shift is driving the adoption of new technologies in the building and industrial sectors, aiming to create interconnected, automated infrastructures that improve living conditions for residents. The UAE government is making significant investments in energy and infrastructure, including utilities, decarbonization, transportation, renewable and nuclear energy generation, and water scarcity solutions. Recent project announcements include Dubai Municipalitys strategic sewerage tunnel, ADNOCs Al-Nouf seawater treatment plant, the redevelopment of Mina Rashid in Dubai, and the Dubai International Financial Centre Expansion 2.0.

TOURISM SECTOR IMPACT

The tourism sector is driving demand in the construction market. In the first two months of 2023, Dubai welcomed approximately 3.1 million tourists, a 42% increase compared to the previous year. This growth has positively impacted the hospitality sector, particularly in the lower and mid-tier segments.

CONSTRUCTION PIPELINE AND ECONOMIC PLANS

The industry outlook appears promising as the government pursues its infrastructure plans through various initiatives such as the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, the Energy Strategy 2050, and the Dubai Tourism Strategy. The normalization of ties between the UAE and Israel has opened up new investment opportunities, particularly in the energy sector.

Abu Dhabis economic plans, as outlined in the Abu Dhabi 2030 Plan, aim to attract 7.9 million tourists annually by 2030 and expand retail and office space to 4 million and 7.5 million sq. m, respectively

INDIAS BURGEONING ADVERTISING LANDSCAPE

India is primarily a mobile-first market, boasting 782 million mobile internet subscribers in 2022. The outdoor advertising sector is also experiencing rapid growth, expected to outpace all other global OOH markets with a CAGR of 9.9%. Digital advertising saw a remarkable 52% year-on-year increase in 2022. By 2027, India is projected to become the fourth-largest TV advertising market globally, trailing only the United States, Japan, and China. Mobile internet advertising is expected to dominate, accounting for 73% of internet advertising revenue in India by 2027.

Indias rapidly developing economy presents a wealth of opportunities for advertisers to promote their products and services through the countrys expanding media platforms. Economic growth has significantly increased purchasing power among a substantial portion of the population, fostering a more affluent and brand-conscious consumer base. Consequently, businesses are intensifying efforts to establish strong brand identities through comprehensive advertising strategies.

Over the past decade, Indias advertising sector has undergone a digital transformation, driven by the dramatic increase in smartphone usage and internet penetration. This shift has given rise to numerous consumer internet models and industries with immense potential for digital advertising. While digital advertising is expected to grow modestly at 810% in fiscal year 2022-23, economic tailwinds are projected to propel digital ad expenditure to US$ 21 billion by 2027-28, more than doubling current figures.

Global Context and Indias Rapid Ascent

The global internet advertising market experienced a growth deceleration from 30.8% in 2021 to 8.1% in 2022, reaching a total market value of US$ 484 billion. In contrast, Indias internet advertising market surged by 35.3%, expanding from US$ 3.3 billion in 2021 to US$ 4.4 billion in 2022, positioning it as one of the worlds fastest-growing markets. Projections indicate that Indias internet advertising market will maintain a robust CAGR of 12.3%, with total revenue expected to reach US$ 7.9 billion by 2027.

Government Initiatives and Digital Infrastructure

To counterbalance the dominance of major U.S. tech companies, the Indian government is working to ensure a competitive internet advertising market. The upcoming Digital India Act aims to strengthen internet governance. Additionally, the government has launched initiatives to democratize access to digital media. The Digital India project is spearheading the development of digital infrastructure, business transformation, and digital commerce through various applications, including the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Aadhaar, Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), and Government e-Marketplace (GeM).

Advertising Expenditure Across Digital Media Formats

According to data from Dentsu and e4m, social media commands the highest share of digital media advertising expenditure at 30% (Rs. 8,757 crore or US$ 1.05 billion), followed closely by online video at 28% (Rs. 8,319 crore or US$ 1 billion). Paid search contributes 23% (Rs. 6,895 crore or US$ 892.23 million), while display banners account for 16% (Rs. 4,816 crore or US$ 579.2 million) of the Indian digital advertising market.

Social media and online video formats have consistently been the most influential and largest digital media advertising categories. Online video has experienced exceptional growth due to the rapid increase in consumers, facilitated by the widespread availability of affordable smartphones and high-speed connectivity. By 2024, online video advertising formats are predicted to grow at the fastest rate of 29%, surpassing social media. Social media is projected to expand at a compound rate of 31%, reaching an expenditure share of 29% by the end of 2024.

Types of Digital Marketing

I. Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

SEO involves optimizing content to achieve higher rankings on search engine results pages (SERPs). This strategy requires continuous adaptation to keep pace with evolving search engine algorithms.

2. Content Marketing

This approach focuses on creating and distributing valuable, relevant content to attract and engage a target audience, facilitating lead generation and conversion.

3. Email Marketing

Businesses utilize opt-in email lists to communicate promotions, events, and product releases. The key to success lies in providing exclusive value to subscribers, fostering brand loyalty.

4. Mobile Marketing

With the increasing prevalence of mobile device usage, marketers must adapt their strategies to accommodate mobile-specific tasks such as SMS marketing, in-app advertising, and optimization for mobile search.

5. Pay-Per-Click (PPC) / Search Engine Marketing (SEM)

This strategy involves placing paid advertisements at the top of SERPs, with costs typically based on user interaction (clicks). Despite being labelled as ads, these placements can be highly effective.

6.Social Media Marketing

Leveraging social media platforms allows businesses to reach diverse demographics through both organic content and paid advertising. Platform selection should align with target audience demographics.

Emerging Trends in Digital Marketing

I.Video Marketing

The proliferation of platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram Reels has elevated video contents importance. Businesses should focus on creating high-quality, shareable video content that resonates with their audience.

2.lnfluencer Marketing

Collaborations with influences, including micro- influencers, continue to be an effective strategy for expanding reach and building brand trust.

3. Personalization and Enhanced Customer Experience

Utilizing data analytics and automation, businesses can deliver tailored content and experiences, improving overall customer satisfaction and engagement.

4. Voice Search Optimization

The growing adoption of voice assistants necessitates optimization for voice search, including the use of conversational language and long-tail keywords.

5.Social Commerce

Integration of e-commerce functionality within social media platforms presents new opportunities for businesses to streamline the purchasing process.

6. Artificial Intelligence and Chatbots

Al-powered tools, including chatbots, are revolutionizing customer service and data analysis, enabling more efficient operations and improved user experiences.

7. Web 3.0 and Metaverse Technologies

Emerging technologies such as extended reality (XR), combining virtual and augmented reality, are poised to transform consumer experiences and marketing strategies.

Future Outlook

The digital marketing landscape in India continues to evolve rapidly. Government support and favorable economic policies are expected to drive growth in the advertising and marketing sectors. The adoption of advanced technologies, including 5G and Web3, is anticipated to usher in a new era of interactive and immersive marketing.

To remain competitive, businesses must embrace these emerging trends and technologies, focusing on convenience, commerce, and immersive experiences. The digital economys future is set to transform businesses across all levels, from grassroots to enterprise, fostering innovation and interactive marketing strategies.

Company Overview: DIGI GLOBE Advertising Private Limited

DIGI GLOBE Advertising is a subsidiary company of Exhicon Events Media Solutions Limited specializing in integrated marketing communication. With over a decade of experience, the company has established itself as a leader in the advertising industry.

Snapshots:

> 10+years of industry experience

> 200+ clients served

> 15,000+ sq. meters of stalls executed

> 20+brands established

> FY24 turnover: ?21 crore

> Projected CAGR: 50% over the next five years

Core Competencies:

1. Creative marketing solutions

2. Global brand scaling

3. Market entry strategies

4. Holistic branding and visual storytelling

5. Strategic brand development

6. Media production

DIGI GLOBE Advertising prides itself on its innovative approaches and ability to create compelling narratives that resonate with audiences across various touchpoints. The company collaborates closely with clients to deliver immersive brand experiences and effective marketing strategies.