Board Meeting 2 Jan 2025 27 Dec 2024

Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday January 02 2025 inter alia to consider and approve: 1. The withdrawal of the proposed preferential issue which was announced by the Company on September 03 2024; 2. The proposal for fund raising by way of preferential issue / private placement of securities for cash/ other than cash including determination of Issue Price subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of shareholders of the Company.; 3. The day date time and venue for Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company; 4. The notice for Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EOGM) of the Company; 5. To fix the date for book closure (Register of Member); 6. To appoint Mr. Brajesh Gupta Practicing Company Secretary (Membership No. ACS-33070) proprietor of M/s. Brajesh Gupta & Co. as Scrutinizer for conducting e-voting and poll process for General Meeting of the Company; Outcome of Board Meeting is enclosed herewith (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 02.01.2025)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Unaudited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) of the Company for the half year ended September 30 2024 With reference to the captioned subject and pursuant to the Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., Thursday, November 14, 2024, inter-alia considered and approved: 1. The Unaudited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) of the Company for the half year ended September 30, 2024 and took note of the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors on the Unaudited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Result of the Company for the half year ended September 30, 2024. The copy of the said Unaudited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results of the Company as approved by the Board of Directors together with the Limited Review Reports thereon for the half year ended September 30, 2024 is enclosed herewith as Annexure A. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2024 28 Aug 2024

Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the matters enclosed in intimation of the Board Meeting attached herewith Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., Tuesday, September 03, 2024, inter-alia considered and approved the matter stated in the outcome. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Jun 2024 27 Jun 2024

With reference to the captioned subject, and further to our intimation dated June 12, 2024, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors (Board) of Exhicon Event Media Solutions Limited (the Company) in its meeting held today has considered and approved the acquisition of 76% Equity Stake of Green Branch Contracting & Land Scaping LLC and has also signed the Share Purchase Agreement for the said acquisition. Consequent to the acquisition of aforesaid 76% Equity Stake, the Companys holding in Green Branch Contracting & Land Scaping LLC will be 76% upon completion of all formalities of acquisition, the said entity will become subsidiary of the Company with holding of 76% Equity Stake

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 17 May 2024

Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Listing Regulations we wish to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Exhicon Events Media Solutions Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Friday May 24 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31 2024. We further wish to inform you that in terms of the provision of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended and the Companys Code of Fair Disclosure and Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading the Trading window for dealing in securities of the Company which was closed from April 01 2024 and shall continue to be closed for all Connected/ Designated Persons and their immediate relatives till 48 hours after the announcement of outcome of the Board Meeting. Revised outcome - Revision in Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Half Year and Year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.05.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Apr 2024 28 Mar 2024