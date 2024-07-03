Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd Summary

Exhicon Events Media Solutions Limited was originally incorporated on September 26, 2010 as Exhicon Events Media Solutions Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Subsequently, on December 12, 2022, Company converted to Public Limited Company and, its name was changed to Exhicon Events Media Solutions Limited. A Fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to Conversion was issued on January 2, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The Company provides the full gamut of products and services for the Exhibitions, Conferences and Events industry. Its solutions include Media to Integrated Marketing Solutions, Temporary to Permanent Event Infrastructure and Management to Organizing. It developed into End to End Services provider for the Exhibition and Event Industry.Apart from end to end services, the Company provide in-house infrastructure for large graph events to integrated marketing solutions including, exhibitions like B2B, B2C and hybrid events. It supply large span steel AC structures, octanorm systems, flooring and carpets, modular registration setup, furniture and general lighting, sound light and video, branding & signages CCTV and hardware setup, huge modular stocks of outdoor and indoor event venue construct. It make show bulletins for Distribution of Content, Design and Printing of Bulletins. It cater to Outdoor, Print, Radio & Digital Media for Trade Fairs And Events. The services of this business vertical includes Media Planning, Media buying, Creative Designing and Media releasing for Print, Electronics, Outdoors and Digital Advertising Mediums across cities in the country.The Company founded Digiglobe Advertising Pvt Ltd in 2019. The Company came up with a public issue of 33,00,000 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each by raising funds aggregating to Rs 21.12 Crore in April, 2023.