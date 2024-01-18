|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|3 Sep 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|21 Sep 2024
|1
|10
|Final
|Approved and recommended the dividend of Rs. 1.00/- (Rupees One Only) per share (on the face value of Rs. 10/- each) on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ending March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.
