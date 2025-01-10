Faalcon Concepts Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.88
0.02
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.08
3.18
1.28
0.21
Net Worth
6.96
3.2
1.29
0.22
Minority Interest
Debt
4.17
1.91
0.67
0.48
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
11.13
5.11
1.96
0.7
Fixed Assets
1.5
0.56
0.19
0.12
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.03
0
0
0
Networking Capital
9.09
3.42
1.61
0.14
Inventories
7.27
5.96
1.82
2.08
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
6.29
2.67
3.79
2.08
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
2.13
2.6
3.2
0.82
Sundry Creditors
-4.49
-4.12
-3.02
-1.47
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2.11
-3.69
-4.18
-3.37
Cash
0.49
1.14
0.17
0.44
Total Assets
11.11
5.12
1.97
0.7
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.