Faalcon Concepts Ltd Balance Sheet

53.5
(0.38%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.88

0.02

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.08

3.18

1.28

0.21

Net Worth

6.96

3.2

1.29

0.22

Minority Interest

Debt

4.17

1.91

0.67

0.48

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

11.13

5.11

1.96

0.7

Fixed Assets

1.5

0.56

0.19

0.12

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.03

0

0

0

Networking Capital

9.09

3.42

1.61

0.14

Inventories

7.27

5.96

1.82

2.08

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

6.29

2.67

3.79

2.08

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

2.13

2.6

3.2

0.82

Sundry Creditors

-4.49

-4.12

-3.02

-1.47

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-2.11

-3.69

-4.18

-3.37

Cash

0.49

1.14

0.17

0.44

Total Assets

11.11

5.12

1.97

0.7

