Faalcon Concepts Ltd Share Price

56.88
(-1.42%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:54:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open56.82
  • Day's High56.88
  • 52 Wk High95
  • Prev. Close57.7
  • Day's Low56.82
  • 52 Wk Low 48.8
  • Turnover (lac)2.27
  • P/E19.43
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value27.88
  • EPS2.97
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)38.85
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Faalcon Concepts Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

56.82

Prev. Close

57.7

Turnover(Lac.)

2.27

Day's High

56.88

Day's Low

56.82

52 Week's High

95

52 Week's Low

48.8

Book Value

27.88

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

38.85

P/E

19.43

EPS

2.97

Divi. Yield

0

Faalcon Concepts Ltd Corporate Action

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

28 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Faalcon Concepts Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Faalcon Concepts Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

Sep-2024Apr-2024Dec-2023
Sep-2024Apr-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.56%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.56%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 34.40%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Faalcon Concepts Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.88

0.02

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.08

3.18

1.28

0.21

Net Worth

6.96

3.2

1.29

0.22

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Faalcon Concepts Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.7

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

250

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.8

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.85

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

680.1

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Faalcon Concepts Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson & M D

Ekta Seth

Whole-time Director

Prithvi Seth

Whole-time Director

Tribhuvan Seth

Non Executive Director

Ruchi Arora

Independent Director

Renu Kaur

Independent Director

Ankur Sharma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vinod Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Faalcon Concepts Ltd

Summary

Faalcon Concepts Ltd was originally incorporated at Haryana as Faalcon Concepts Private Limited on 24th May, 2018 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Consequent upon the conversion to Public Limited, the name of Company got changed to Faalcon Concepts Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 25th May, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi.The Company started business operations in 2018. Thereafter, it started Export of faade material to countries outside India in 2020. The Company is presently engaged in designing, engineering, fabrication and installation of faade systems. It specialise in technically demanding facades. Over the years, the Company completed a varied variety of projects for Schools, financial institutions, hospitality installations, corporate buildings, and luxury houses with success. It offered services for varied type of projects including residential buildings, commercial complexes, schools, parks etc. It believed in offering solutions to customers with respect to their requirement of faade installation in complex projects. It has undertaken projects across various segments in Residential, Commercial and Institutional buildings. The Company propose IPO of 19,50,000 Fresh Issue Equity Shares.
Company FAQs

What is the Faalcon Concepts Ltd share price today?

The Faalcon Concepts Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹56.88 today.

What is the Market Cap of Faalcon Concepts Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Faalcon Concepts Ltd is ₹38.85 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Faalcon Concepts Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Faalcon Concepts Ltd is 19.43 and 2.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Faalcon Concepts Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Faalcon Concepts Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Faalcon Concepts Ltd is ₹48.8 and ₹95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Faalcon Concepts Ltd?

Faalcon Concepts Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -36.07%, 6 Month at -19.11%, 3 Month at -13.88% and 1 Month at -5.41%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Faalcon Concepts Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Faalcon Concepts Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.56 %
Institutions - 0.03 %
Public - 34.41 %

