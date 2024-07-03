SectorConstruction
Open₹56.82
Prev. Close₹57.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.27
Day's High₹56.88
Day's Low₹56.82
52 Week's High₹95
52 Week's Low₹48.8
Book Value₹27.88
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)38.85
P/E19.43
EPS2.97
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.88
0.02
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.08
3.18
1.28
0.21
Net Worth
6.96
3.2
1.29
0.22
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.7
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
250
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.8
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.85
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
680.1
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson & M D
Ekta Seth
Whole-time Director
Prithvi Seth
Whole-time Director
Tribhuvan Seth
Non Executive Director
Ruchi Arora
Independent Director
Renu Kaur
Independent Director
Ankur Sharma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vinod Kumar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Faalcon Concepts Ltd
Summary
Faalcon Concepts Ltd was originally incorporated at Haryana as Faalcon Concepts Private Limited on 24th May, 2018 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Consequent upon the conversion to Public Limited, the name of Company got changed to Faalcon Concepts Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 25th May, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi.The Company started business operations in 2018. Thereafter, it started Export of faade material to countries outside India in 2020. The Company is presently engaged in designing, engineering, fabrication and installation of faade systems. It specialise in technically demanding facades. Over the years, the Company completed a varied variety of projects for Schools, financial institutions, hospitality installations, corporate buildings, and luxury houses with success. It offered services for varied type of projects including residential buildings, commercial complexes, schools, parks etc. It believed in offering solutions to customers with respect to their requirement of faade installation in complex projects. It has undertaken projects across various segments in Residential, Commercial and Institutional buildings. The Company propose IPO of 19,50,000 Fresh Issue Equity Shares.
Read More
The Faalcon Concepts Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹56.88 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Faalcon Concepts Ltd is ₹38.85 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Faalcon Concepts Ltd is 19.43 and 2.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Faalcon Concepts Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Faalcon Concepts Ltd is ₹48.8 and ₹95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Faalcon Concepts Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -36.07%, 6 Month at -19.11%, 3 Month at -13.88% and 1 Month at -5.41%.
