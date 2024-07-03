Summary

Faalcon Concepts Ltd was originally incorporated at Haryana as Faalcon Concepts Private Limited on 24th May, 2018 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Consequent upon the conversion to Public Limited, the name of Company got changed to Faalcon Concepts Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 25th May, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi.The Company started business operations in 2018. Thereafter, it started Export of faade material to countries outside India in 2020. The Company is presently engaged in designing, engineering, fabrication and installation of faade systems. It specialise in technically demanding facades. Over the years, the Company completed a varied variety of projects for Schools, financial institutions, hospitality installations, corporate buildings, and luxury houses with success. It offered services for varied type of projects including residential buildings, commercial complexes, schools, parks etc. It believed in offering solutions to customers with respect to their requirement of faade installation in complex projects. It has undertaken projects across various segments in Residential, Commercial and Institutional buildings. The Company propose IPO of 19,50,000 Fresh Issue Equity Shares.

