Faalcon Concepts Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/12/2024, inter alia, to consider and approve the acquisition of business of M/s Chrome Coaters Private Limited (CCPL) at a price which arrived as per the Valuation Report given by the Registered Valuer, by issuance and allotment of the fully paid-up shares of the Company on a preferential basis by way of Swap of Equity Shares which will be determined in accordance with Chapter V of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulation, 2018, for a Consideration other than Cash (Share Swap) (for discharge of entire purchase Consideration) to the Shareholder of the CCPL and any other business, with the permission of the Chairperson (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.11.2024) As per file attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/12/2024)

Faalcon Concepts Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve as per agenda mentioned in attachment Unaudited Financial Result half yearly ended 30.09.2024 The outcome of the Board Meeting held on 14.11.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)

Faalcon Concepts Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Annual General Meeting & other general purpose Outcome of Board Meeting Intimation of Statutory Auditor in Board meeting dated 06.09.2024 subject to shareholders approval in 06th AGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/09/2024)

Faalcon Concepts Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 & 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 11th Day of June 2024 at 03:00 P. M. (IST) at N-75 Ground Floor Mayfield Garden Sector-51 Gurgaon Haryana India 122018 to consider and approve the following Item. 1. To consider and approve audited Financial Results of the company for the half year and year ended March 31 2024 along with Auditors Report submitted by Statutory Auditors. 2. To transact any other business with the permission of Chair. Please take note of the above-mentioned information for your reference. Financial Result for the half Year End and Financial year end March 31.03.2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that Board of Directors in its meeting held on June 11, 2024 has inter-alia considered and approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year and financial year ended March 31, 2024 along with the Auditors Report thereon received from M/s Sharma Sharma & Co., Statutory Auditors of the Company and declaration pursuant to Reg. 33(3)(d) of Listing Regulations. A copy of the aforesaid Audited Financial Results along with Auditors Report with an unmodified opinion is annexed for your reference. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 03:00 PM and concluded at 04:00 PM. This is for your information and record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/06/2024)

