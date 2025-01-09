Faalcon Concepts Ltd Management Discussions

INDUSTRIAL STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENT

The Global Facade Market is projected to grow with high CAGR in near future. With the growing investments in research and development, the facade market has undergone a number of technological advancements and changes, especially those related to resistance to extreme weather conditions, durability, waterproofing and permitting more natural light to enter the building.

The architecture and construction industries are also carrying out major R & D operations to develop sustainable and eco-friendly facades which absorb solar energy, creating a new source of energy generation in residential and commercial buildings. These eco-friendly facades are expected to drive the facade market in the coming years as they are seeing increased demand from prospective consumers.

FUTURE OUTLOOK, OPPORTUNITIES & THREATS

Indian facade and fenestration industry is directly linked to the construction industrys performance. The improved market sentiments during FY 2023-24 as compared to FY 2022-23, shows the remarkable growth trends. This has also been witnessed in the companys financial performance for FY 2023-24 and its current order book position.

Further, aggressive and organized efforts on the part of manufacturers and processors are expected to achieve higher levels of awareness among glass specifies and users. Constant technical innovations by manufacturers are keeping customers constantly interested in glass and glass products. In the next few years, the Indian architectural glass market will move to much higher levels. This ever-growing popularity of glass as a material, will ensure growth.

Also, the Company is now fully equipped and successfully entered into the diversified segment of facade products being retail window, clean room panel & fire doors.

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Incorporated in 2018, our Company, "Faalcon Concepts Limited" is engaged in designing, engineering, fabrication and installation of facade systems. We believe in offering solutions to our customers with respect to their requirement of facade installation in complex projects. We specialise in technically demanding facades. We offer various range of products to meet the demands of our customers. Over the years, we have developed a name for ourselves among our customers.

Our Company was originally incorporated at Haryana as "Faalcon Concepts Private Limited" on 24th May, 2018 under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Consequent upon the conversion of our Company to public limited company, the name of our Company was changed to "Faalcon Concepts

Limited" vide fresh certificate of incorporation dated 25th May, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi.

Our product basket ranges from glazing /curtain walls, high end aluminium doors & windows, skylights, canopies, frameless glazing, MS structures, stone cladding, metal cladding, roofing & others. We believe in offering facades which are resistant against UV rays, acidic rain, dust, noise and others. The registered office of our Company is situated at Gurugram, Haryana.

We have catered to our customers base in various states such as Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujrat, Punjab and Delhi. Our Company is accredited with Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) as Merchant Exporter with IEC number, we export the facade related material such as Glass, Aluminium, Aluminium Composite Panel (ACP), High Pressure Laminate (HPL), Silicon and Fasteners to our foreign clients situated at TOGO West Africa, GHANA West Africa.

We have completed a varied variety of projects for Schools, financial institutions, hospitality installations, corporate buildings, and luxury houses with success. Our clients are spread across India and the World, in communities from various states. Our team is totally responsible to produce a comprehensive turnkey package with all project specifics from the original design phase to the final installation for any commercial or residential facade project. We have offered our services for varied type of facade projects including residential buildings, commercial complexes, schools, parks etc. Our recognised list of clients include Espirit Techno Consultant Pvt. Ltd, Galaxy Magnum Infra Height Limited, Babbar Films, Maconns Infra Pvt. Ltd, Silvers Stone Regency Pvt. Ltd., St Xavier School Gurgaon High School etc. among others. We have also developed relations with some of the recognised suppliers in our industry to fulfil our raw material supplies. Our Company has been ISO 9001: 2015 certified for developing Building facade. We believe in gaining customer satisfaction through process enhancements and constant innovation in our services.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

Faalcon Concepts Limited has aligned its current systems of internal financial control with the requirement of Companies Act, 2013, The Internal Control - Integrated Framework is intended to increase transparency and accountability in an organizations process of designing and implementing a system of internal control. The framework requires a Company to identify and analyze risks and manage appropriate responses. The Company has successfully laid down the framework and ensured its effectiveness.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

(Rs. In Lakhs)

PARTICULARS Year Ended 31.03.2024 Year Ended 31.03.2023 (in Rs) (in Rs) Revenue from Operations 1851.18 1307.22 Other Income 3.67 9.64 Total Revenue 1854.85 1316.86 Expenditure 1582.38 1084.14 Profit before Exceptional Items & Tax 272.47 232.72 Exceptional Items - - Profit before Tax 272.47 232.72 Current Tax 70.84 60.51 Deferred Tax -2.25 -0.25 Earlier Year Tax 0.90 1.42 Profit after Tax 202.98 171.04

Revenue from Operations

During FY 2023-24, the Company has reported total revenues of Rs. 1854.85 lacs (PY Rs. 1316.86 lacs). A growth of around 40.85 %

B. EBIDTA (Before Exceptional Item)

EBIDTA for the current financial year was Rs. 272.47 lakhs (PY Rs. 232.72 lakhs).

C. Net Margin / Profit After Tax

Profit after Tax to Rs. 202.98 lakhs in FY 2023-24 as compared to Rs. 171.04 lakhs in previous financial year. Net Margin Ratio (Net profit after tax to turnover) in FY 2023-24 is 10.97 % against 13.08 % in FY 2022-23.

D. Debtors Turnover

Debtors Turnover Ratio in FY 2023-24 is 4.1 times against 4.02 times in FY 2022-23.

E. Return on Net Worth

Return on Net Worth in FY 2023-24 is 33.32 % against 66.00 % in FY 2022-23

SEGMENT-WISE OR PRODUCT WISE PERFORMANCE

The Company is mainly engaged in the business of "design, engineering, fabrication, supply and installation of facade systems". The overall performance of the Company is sum of all the project under execution. Each Project is executed as a Work Contract over a period of project duration. All projects varies in terms of their nature, period, and their profitability. Hence, as such there are no separate segment-wise or product-wise performance.

RISK AND CONCERNS

The exercise for evaluating the potential risks for the organization is closely monitored by the Management. All the identified risks have been classified with respect to their seriousness and probabilities of such risks getting materialized have also been ascertained. In formulating corporate strategies, these risks are duly considered and counter measures are adopted.

Facade industry is capital intensive industry in nature with gestation period that varies from project to project. Due to high dependency of the industry on the real estate sector, there are certain inherent risks in both the internal as well as external environment. Company monitors the external environment & manages the internal environment to mitigate the risks.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM & ADEQUACY

System of Internal Controls adopted by management team ensures that all the assets are safeguarded from the loss, damage or disposition. Also, the Audit Committee monitors financial statement to ensure that the transactions are adequately authorized and recorded, and that they are reported correctly.

Management Team available especially for the Companys designing, production and installation activities is highly skilled and experienced, that at every stage from availability of quality of raw materials till the outcome of production, they provide their expertise to such an extent that the Companys products have achieved their due importance in the market and consistently maintained superior quality.

HUMAN RESOURCE

Your company gives utmost importance to Human Resource. It considers Human Resource as Human Capital and believes in development of Human Resource. Over the years, your company has developed an environment, which fosters excellence in performance by empowering its people, who are always on continuous improvement path with an ultimate aim to add value to their intellectual and knowledge resources. The key focus is to attract, retain and develop talent as a resource through rewards mechanism, performance evaluation and harmonious & constructive working climate. As on March 31, 2023 the Company had 328 permanent employees on the payroll.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements in this report describing the Companys objectives, expectations or predictions may be forward looking within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. The actual results may differ materially from those expressed in this statement because of many factors like economic condition, availability of labour, price conditions, domestic and international market, changes in Government policies, tax regime, etc. The Company assumes no responsibility to publicly amend, modify or revise any statement on basis of any development, information and event.

KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS:

THE KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS DURING FINANCIAL YEAR 2023-24