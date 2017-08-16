To the MEMBERS OF FILTRON ENGINEERS LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Disclaimer of Opinion

We were engaged to audit the financial statements of Filtron Engineers Limited ("the entity"), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the statement of Profit and Loss, and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

We do not express an opinion on the accompanying financial statements of the entity. Because of the significance of the matters described in the Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion section of our report, we have not been able to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence to provide a basis for an audit opinion on these financial statements.

Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion

The Company is no longer a Going Concern as represented by the Management and accordingly effects are giving to all items of Assets and Liabilities and therefore whereever ascertainable effects have been given in books of account. As a result, financial statements are merely "Paper Figures" based on available data/ information as the case may be.

The Company has maintained Fixed Assets register and has carried out physical verification of fixed assets.

The balances in all current assets and current liabilities including statutory liabilities are subject to confirmation, reconciliation.

We have relied upon the representation given by the management that, inventory of Rs.2,211.35 thousand will be having realizable value in the ordinary course o f business.

Since the organization is not a going concern we have relied upon representation from the management regarding (a) non granting of any loans to any parties as mentioned in Section 189 of the companies Act, 2013 (b) making investments or guarantees as per Section 185 or Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013

[c] Non acceptance of deposits _ from the public as per Section 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013

The Company has not provided for interest, penalties on late payment or non-payment with respect to dues with respect to Central Sales Tax (CST), Maharashtra Sales Tax, Goods and Service Tax Law, Tax deduction at Source under the Income Tax Act, 1961 etc. The management has represented that, it has defaulted in all applicable statutes and laws for lack of funds, lack of appropriate staff as the case may be. The Company has also not deducted tax deducted at source on Provision for audit fees and also on Legal and Professional Fees as per Section 194J of the Income Tax Act, 1961.The Company has also not paid GST on Reverse Charge Mechanism under relevant GST Law as applicable.

The Company has filed income tax returns based on un-audited figures and as a result we are not able to comment on any liability if any and to the extent relevant under the Income Tax Act, 1961 and its consequential implications.

We have relied upon the representation given by the management in respect of related party transactions.

The Company has generally complied with the provisions under the Companies Act, 2013, Securities Exchange Board of India.

A) We draw attention to note no-2 in the financial statement. The financial statement indicate that the company incurred Loss after tax of Rs. 3,478.92 thousand during the year ended 2024 and as of that date the company current liabilities Rs. 29,442.85 thousand its current asset are Rs. 3035.77 thousand as stated in note no 27(iii), these event or condition along with others matters as set forth in other notes indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast a significant doubt on the company ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matters.

B) The Companies has discontinued its operations and there is no continuity evidence which demonstrate the company revival.

As a result of these matters, we were unable to determine whether any adjustments might have been found necessary in respect of recorded or unrecorded inventories, fixed assets, trade payables and the elements making up the statement of Profit and Loss.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, (changes in equity) 5and cash flows of the Company in accordance with6 the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our responsibility is to conduct an audit of the entitys financial statements in accordance with Standards on Auditing and to issue an auditors report. However, because of the matters described in the Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion section of our report, we were not able to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence to provide a basis for an audit opinion on these financial statements.

We are independent of the entity in accordance with the ethical requirements in accordance with the requirements of the Code of Ethics issued by ICAI and the ethical requirements as prescribed under the laws and regulations applicable to the entity.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1)As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure "A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit relied upon based on Letter of Representation given by the company to the extent relevant as the Company is not a "Going Concern"

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books and the Company does not have any branches and hence returns were not verified.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account and since there are no branches, we did not verify returns received from the branches.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, all the directors were qualified as on 31st March, 2024, however on the date of signing of financial statements they were informed as qualified none of the directors is in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act. (Representation required regarding qualification as directors)

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements.

ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv) With respect to clause (e) of Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended

A) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

B) Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide Any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

C) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our attention that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11 (e) as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement

v. The Company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year

vi. Proviso to rule 3(1) of the companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the company w.e.f April 1, 2023 and accordingly, the Company has maintained it throughout the year.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

3. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

To the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration not paid by the Company to its directors during the year.

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts. The Company did not have any long -term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. The Company is of the opinion that, no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraphl under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

section of our report of even date)

(i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars,

including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

(b) The Company does have a program of verification of property, plant and equipment to cover all the its Ems which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination cfthe records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties except MIDC, Chakan lease hold plot no. 36 which is under process for substituting the name as Limited instead of Private Ltd. Company, are held in the name of the Company.

(ii) (a) As informed to us, the physical verification of inventory has been conducted by

the management at reasonable intervals and the discrepancies noticed during such physical verification were not material. The Company does not have any inventory lying with third parties. Appropriate provision has been made in the books of account writing down inventories.

(iii) As represented by the Company, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act. Accordingly, paragraph 3(iii) of the Order is not applicable.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not given loans, made investments or given guarantees which are covered by the provisions of Section185 and186 of the Act.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public under Section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the rules framed there under.

(vi) The Central Government has specified maintenance of cost records under Sub-Section (1) of Section 148 of the Act and we are of the opinion that prima facie such accounts and records are made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Value Added Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Service Tax, Goods & Service Tax, Employees State Insurance, Cess and any other material statutory dues have not been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, undisputed amounts payable in respect of statutory dues were in arrears as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable and breakup of the same is as below: -

Sr No Particulars Amount (Rs. In 000) 1 Central Sales Tax Nil 2 Goods & Service Tax Law Nil 3 Tax Deducted at Source under the Income tax Act, 1961 Nil 4 Maharashtra Value Added Tax, 2002 Nil Total Nil

Since the Company has not complied with any provisions under the Securities & Exchange Board of India, Companies Act, 1961, Tax Deducted at source under the Income Tax Act, 1961 and other statutes as applicable impact of the same is not ascertainable to the extent it is relating to interest, penalties and consequential implications thereof.

(b) Details of dues of Income-tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, and Value Added Tax Which have not been deposited as on 31stMarch,2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Sl. No. Name of the Statue Particulars Amount (Rs.) Period to which amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Nil

(viii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or borrowings to financial institutions, banks and government and dues to others.

(ix) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the term loans taken by the Company have been applied for the purpose for which they were raised in the year when they are taken. The Company had not raised money by way of further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year.

(x) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been notice do reported during the year.

(xi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not provided managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section197 read with Schedule V to the Companies Act,2013.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, paragraph3(xii)of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is incompliance with Section177 and 188 of the Companies Act,2013 where applicable, for Altran sections with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the Ind AS financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. However, we are not able to ascertain whether such transactions are area at Arms length or not.

(xiv) During the year the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures and hence reporting under paragraph3(xiv)of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph3(xv)of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-I of the Reserve Bank of India Act,1934.

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub- section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of FILTRON ENGINEERS LTD. ("the Company") as of 31st March,2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained although is sufficient to the extent relevant and made available subject to that, the Company is not a Going Concern and there were significant limitations with respect to compliance of Internal Financial Controls for want of sufficient knowledge on the part of management, resources and infrastructure to implement the same and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reason able assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1)pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion rim proper management override of controls, material mis statements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls.

Over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Disclaimer of Opinion

The system of internal financial controls over financial reporting with regard to the Company we were not made available to us to enable us to determine if the Company has established adequate internal financial control over financial reporting and whether such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024.

We have considered the disclaimer reported above in determining the nature, timing, and extent of audit tests applied in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company, and the disclaimer has affected our opinion on the financial statements of the standalone Company and we have issued a disclaimer of opinion on the financial statements.