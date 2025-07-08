iifl-logo
Filtron Engineers Ltd Share Price Live

7
(0.00%)
Aug 16, 2017|02:01:42 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open7
  • Day's High7
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close7
  • Day's Low7
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-15.41
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1.83
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Filtron Engineers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

7

Prev. Close

7

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

7

Day's Low

7

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-15.41

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.83

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Filtron Engineers Ltd Corporate Action

23 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

19 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Sep, 2024

arrow

Filtron Engineers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Filtron Engineers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:56 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 2.49%

Foreign: 2.48%

Indian: 58.76%

Non-Promoter- 38.74%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 38.74%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Filtron Engineers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.62

2.62

2.62

2.62

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-6.36

-6.01

-5.5

-5.98

Net Worth

-3.74

-3.39

-2.88

-3.36

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0.03

0.84

6.99

6.42

yoy growth (%)

-96.27

-87.96

8.81

50.83

Raw materials

-0.01

-0.48

-4.15

-4.38

As % of sales

32.05

57.31

59.38

68.3

Employee costs

-0.14

-0.33

-0.81

-0.71

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-1.24

-1.3

0

0.11

Depreciation

-0.18

-0.21

-0.19

-0.19

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.59

-1.18

-2.17

2.46

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-96.27

-87.96

8.81

50.83

Op profit growth

20.28

-277.83

28.69

-0.69

EBIT growth

13.94

-355.43

1.53

43.38

Net profit growth

-4.43

-20,025.78

52.91

-91.75

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Filtron Engineers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,477.35

50.5896,392.14521.371.482,414.36253.17

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,028.4

73.8323,388.19121.910529.190.83

Grindwell Norton Ltd

GRINDWELL

1,759.25

57.719,478.4291.330.97687.67202.31

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

991.1

58.6818,872.8961.30.4686.81134.22

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd

KIRLOSBROS

2,195.55

70.7617,434.631000.32885.4209.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Filtron Engineers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Sadanand Hegde

Director

Joachim Friedsch

Director

Padmakar Kashyapi

Director

Prabhakar

Whole-time Director

Venkat Giri

Managing Director

M V Rao

Registered Office

Filtron House 6 Sitabag Colony,

Sinhagad Road,

Maharashtra - 411030

Tel: -

Website: http://www.filtronindia.com

Email: -

Registrar Office

BNo 202 Akshay Compl,

Off Dhole Patil Road, Near Ganesh Mandir,

Pune-411001

Tel: 91-20-26051629

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: pune@linkintime.co.in

Summary

Filtron Engineers Limited was registered in April 16th, 1982. The Company is presently engaged in the sale & Manufacture of Equipment like Mini dairy Plant, Pasteurizer Systems and Turnkey Project Wor...
Read More

Reports by Filtron Engineers Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Filtron Engineers Ltd share price today?

The Filtron Engineers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Filtron Engineers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Filtron Engineers Ltd is ₹1.83 Cr. as of 16 Aug ‘17

What is the PE and PB ratio of Filtron Engineers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Filtron Engineers Ltd is 0 and -0.45 as of 16 Aug ‘17

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Filtron Engineers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Filtron Engineers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Filtron Engineers Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 16 Aug ‘17

What is the CAGR of Filtron Engineers Ltd?

Filtron Engineers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -29.07%, 3 Years at -34.31%, 1 Year at -5.41%, 6 Month at -30.00%, 3 Month at -14.84% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Filtron Engineers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Filtron Engineers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.25 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 38.75 %

