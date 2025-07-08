Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹7
Prev. Close₹7
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹7
Day's Low₹7
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-15.41
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.83
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.62
2.62
2.62
2.62
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6.36
-6.01
-5.5
-5.98
Net Worth
-3.74
-3.39
-2.88
-3.36
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0.03
0.84
6.99
6.42
yoy growth (%)
-96.27
-87.96
8.81
50.83
Raw materials
-0.01
-0.48
-4.15
-4.38
As % of sales
32.05
57.31
59.38
68.3
Employee costs
-0.14
-0.33
-0.81
-0.71
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-1.24
-1.3
0
0.11
Depreciation
-0.18
-0.21
-0.19
-0.19
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.59
-1.18
-2.17
2.46
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-96.27
-87.96
8.81
50.83
Op profit growth
20.28
-277.83
28.69
-0.69
EBIT growth
13.94
-355.43
1.53
43.38
Net profit growth
-4.43
-20,025.78
52.91
-91.75
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,477.35
|50.58
|96,392.14
|521.37
|1.48
|2,414.36
|253.17
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,028.4
|73.83
|23,388.19
|121.91
|0
|529.1
|90.83
Grindwell Norton Ltd
GRINDWELL
1,759.25
|57.7
|19,478.42
|91.33
|0.97
|687.67
|202.31
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
991.1
|58.68
|18,872.89
|61.3
|0.4
|686.81
|134.22
Kirloskar Brothers Ltd
KIRLOSBROS
2,195.55
|70.76
|17,434.63
|100
|0.32
|885.4
|209.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Sadanand Hegde
Director
Joachim Friedsch
Director
Padmakar Kashyapi
Director
Prabhakar
Whole-time Director
Venkat Giri
Managing Director
M V Rao
Filtron House 6 Sitabag Colony,
Sinhagad Road,
Maharashtra - 411030
Tel: -
Website: http://www.filtronindia.com
Email: -
BNo 202 Akshay Compl,
Off Dhole Patil Road, Near Ganesh Mandir,
Pune-411001
Tel: 91-20-26051629
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: pune@linkintime.co.in
Summary
Filtron Engineers Limited was registered in April 16th, 1982. The Company is presently engaged in the sale & Manufacture of Equipment like Mini dairy Plant, Pasteurizer Systems and Turnkey Project Wor...
Reports by Filtron Engineers Ltd
