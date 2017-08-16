iifl-logo
Filtron Engineers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

7
(0.00%)
Aug 16, 2017

Filtron Engineer FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-1.24

-1.3

0

0.11

Depreciation

-0.18

-0.21

-0.19

-0.19

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.59

-1.18

-2.17

2.46

Other operating items

Operating

-2.02

-2.7

-2.35

2.37

Capital expenditure

-0.29

3.45

-0.52

0.22

Free cash flow

-2.31

0.74

-2.87

2.59

Equity raised

1.95

2.27

-0.03

-0.04

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0.81

0.12

0.37

2.89

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

0.45

3.14

-2.54

5.44

