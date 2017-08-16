Filtron Engineers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-1.24
-1.3
0
0.11
Depreciation
-0.18
-0.21
-0.19
-0.19
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.59
-1.18
-2.17
2.46
Other operating items
Operating
-2.02
-2.7
-2.35
2.37
Capital expenditure
-0.29
3.45
-0.52
0.22
Free cash flow
-2.31
0.74
-2.87
2.59
Equity raised
1.95
2.27
-0.03
-0.04
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.81
0.12
0.37
2.89
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
0.45
3.14
-2.54
5.44
No Record Found
