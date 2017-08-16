iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Filtron Engineers Ltd Balance Sheet

7
(0.00%)
Aug 16, 2017|02:01:42 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Filtron Engineers Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.62

2.62

2.62

2.62

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-6.36

-6.01

-5.5

-5.98

Net Worth

-3.74

-3.39

-2.88

-3.36

Minority Interest

Debt

3.27

2.99

2.46

2.33

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-0.47

-0.39

-0.42

-1.03

Fixed Assets

0.89

1.02

1.15

1.28

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-1.36

-1.42

-1.58

-2.32

Inventories

0.22

0.22

0.44

0.44

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.08

0.06

0.03

0.07

Sundry Creditors

-1.03

-1.06

-1.11

-1.09

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.63

-0.64

-0.94

-1.74

Cash

0

0

0.01

0

Total Assets

-0.47

-0.4

-0.42

-1.04

Filtron Engineer : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Filtron Engineers Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.