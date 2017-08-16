Filtron Engineers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.62
2.62
2.62
2.62
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6.36
-6.01
-5.5
-5.98
Net Worth
-3.74
-3.39
-2.88
-3.36
Minority Interest
Debt
3.27
2.99
2.46
2.33
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-0.47
-0.39
-0.42
-1.03
Fixed Assets
0.89
1.02
1.15
1.28
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-1.36
-1.42
-1.58
-2.32
Inventories
0.22
0.22
0.44
0.44
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.08
0.06
0.03
0.07
Sundry Creditors
-1.03
-1.06
-1.11
-1.09
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.63
-0.64
-0.94
-1.74
Cash
0
0
0.01
0
Total Assets
-0.47
-0.4
-0.42
-1.04
