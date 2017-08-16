Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0.03
0.84
6.99
6.42
yoy growth (%)
-96.27
-87.96
8.81
50.83
Raw materials
-0.01
-0.48
-4.15
-4.38
As % of sales
32.05
57.31
59.38
68.3
Employee costs
-0.14
-0.33
-0.81
-0.71
As % of sales
459.83
40.29
11.59
11.07
Other costs
-0.92
-0.89
-1.53
-0.94
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2,948.91
105.84
22.01
14.71
Operating profit
-1.04
-0.87
0.48
0.38
OPM
-3,340.79
-103.44
6.99
5.91
Depreciation
-0.18
-0.21
-0.19
-0.19
Interest expense
-0.02
-0.23
-0.41
-0.3
Other income
0
0.01
0.12
0.22
Profit before tax
-1.24
-1.3
0
0.11
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
-19.14
-0.98
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.24
-1.3
0
0.11
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-0.1
Net profit
-1.24
-1.3
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-4.43
-20,025.78
52.91
-91.75
NPM
-3,978.13
-155.04
0.09
0.06
