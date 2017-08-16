iifl-logo
Filtron Engineers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

7
(0.00%)
Aug 16, 2017|02:01:42 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0.03

0.84

6.99

6.42

yoy growth (%)

-96.27

-87.96

8.81

50.83

Raw materials

-0.01

-0.48

-4.15

-4.38

As % of sales

32.05

57.31

59.38

68.3

Employee costs

-0.14

-0.33

-0.81

-0.71

As % of sales

459.83

40.29

11.59

11.07

Other costs

-0.92

-0.89

-1.53

-0.94

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2,948.91

105.84

22.01

14.71

Operating profit

-1.04

-0.87

0.48

0.38

OPM

-3,340.79

-103.44

6.99

5.91

Depreciation

-0.18

-0.21

-0.19

-0.19

Interest expense

-0.02

-0.23

-0.41

-0.3

Other income

0

0.01

0.12

0.22

Profit before tax

-1.24

-1.3

0

0.11

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

-19.14

-0.98

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.24

-1.3

0

0.11

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-0.1

Net profit

-1.24

-1.3

0

0

yoy growth (%)

-4.43

-20,025.78

52.91

-91.75

NPM

-3,978.13

-155.04

0.09

0.06

