Filtron Engineers Ltd Summary

Filtron Engineers Limited was registered in April 16th, 1982. The Company is presently engaged in the sale & Manufacture of Equipment like Mini dairy Plant, Pasteurizer Systems and Turnkey Project Works.Filtron Group has been providing equipment and turnkey systems to the food & beverages and other processing industries now. With a network of five manufacturing units and head office in Pune, the Company is associated with well known European process equipment manufacturing companies. Each of the Group companies deals with a specific field of activity, i.e. Hygienic S.S. Pumps, High Pressure Homogenizers, Centrifuges, Compact Heat Exchangers, Flow meters and valves.The plants and equipment are well accepted world wide with numerous installations in India, Russia, the Gulf, Lithuania, Yemen, East Africa, etc.Based on the practical experience, it has an edge over the competition in providing equipment that keep customer requirements and economics in balance. The Company delivers what is expected out of major engineering group viz.. capabilities in designing, fabrication, erection and commission backed by excellent technical guidance and a good after sales service.The Company offers equipments for Diary Farm Systems, milk transportation, milk reception, liquid milk processing, milk storage, concentration & drying, complete milk handling plants and milk produce manufacture. It is experienced in supply of turnkey installations of beverage processing plants and have adequate know-how of international standards and regulations. It has a dedicated team of experts and engineers capable of offering service worldwide. Its expertise has enabled to bag repeated orders from reputed clients at home and abroad. Apart from this, the Company is committed to provide the customer with latest developments in food engineering coupled with universally accepted methods of manufacture, which can stand up to most rigorous inspection norms. It supply processing plants which can handle fruits such as, Tropical fruits, Continental Fruits and Citrus Fruits. The Company can also supply vegetables processing plants encompassing vegetables washing, cleaning, sorting, dicing, shredding, heat treatment and shrink / pouch packaging.