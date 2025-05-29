|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2025
|23 May 2025
|Filtron Engineers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended March 31 2025 along with Audit Report thereon The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Thursday, May 29, 2025 interalia considered and approved Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended March 31, 2025 along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities, Cash Flow and Audit Report thereon (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2025)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2025
|7 Feb 2025
|Quarterly Results FILTRON ENGINEERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Friday, February 14, 2025 inter alia considered and approved unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine months ended December 31, 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.02.2025)
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|FILTRON ENGINEERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Financial Result for the Quarter and Half year ended September 2024 amongst others The Board of Directors in their meeting held on November 14, 2024, inter alia considered and approved amongst others 1. unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year Ended September 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report thereon. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|Quarterly Results The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on August 14, 2024, inter alia amongst other, considered and approve Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
