Finaventure Capital Ltd Balance Sheet

5.65
(4.82%)
Dec 28, 2015|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Equity Capital

10.63

10.63

10.63

10.63

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

32.38

52.87

22.06

22.6

Net Worth

43.01

63.5

32.69

33.23

Minority Interest

Debt

45.68

54.13

34.48

11.77

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

88.69

117.63

67.17

45

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

38.33

64.36

66.54

44.27

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

50.31

53.26

0.56

0.64

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.04

5.16

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

51.36

49

0.58

0.74

Sundry Creditors

-0.05

-0.04

-0.01

-0.01

Creditor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-1.04

-0.86

-0.01

-0.09

Cash

0.05

0.01

0.08

0.09

Total Assets

88.69

117.63

67.18

45

