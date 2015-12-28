Finaventure Capital Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
10.63
10.63
10.63
10.63
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
32.38
52.87
22.06
22.6
Net Worth
43.01
63.5
32.69
33.23
Minority Interest
Debt
45.68
54.13
34.48
11.77
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
88.69
117.63
67.17
45
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
38.33
64.36
66.54
44.27
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
50.31
53.26
0.56
0.64
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.04
5.16
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
51.36
49
0.58
0.74
Sundry Creditors
-0.05
-0.04
-0.01
-0.01
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-1.04
-0.86
-0.01
-0.09
Cash
0.05
0.01
0.08
0.09
Total Assets
88.69
117.63
67.18
45
