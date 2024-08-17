Finaventure Capital Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2011
|Sept-2010
|Mar-2010
|Sept-2009
|Mar-2009
Gross Sales
164.94
155.3
93.05
68.62
45.06
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
164.94
155.3
93.05
68.62
45.06
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.17
0.02
0.52
0
0.1
Total Income
165.11
155.33
93.58
68.62
45.16
Total Expenditure
125.06
124.9
75.13
57.59
39.75
PBIDT
40.04
30.43
18.44
11.02
5.4
Interest
8.23
5.36
3.05
2.98
1.27
PBDT
31.8
25.05
15.38
8.03
4.13
Depreciation
1.41
1.15
0.5
0.37
0.25
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
10.21
8.35
4.07
2.35
1.2
Deferred Tax
-0.05
0.05
1.09
0.25
0.14
Reported Profit After Tax
20.22
15.48
9.71
5.05
2.52
Minority Interest After NP
3.61
6.01
0.25
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
16.61
9.47
9.46
5.05
2.52
Extra-ordinary Items
-0.12
0
-0.02
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
16.74
9.47
9.49
5.05
2.52
EPS (Unit Curr.)
15.71
8.97
8.94
14.17
7.09
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.56
10.56
10.56
3.56
3.56
Public Shareholding (Number)
50,15,964
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
47.47
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
55,49,526
0
49,50,000
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
0
100
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
52.52
0
100
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
24.28
19.59
19.81
16.05
12
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
12.26
9.97
10.43
7.37
5.61
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.