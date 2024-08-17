Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹5.65
Prev. Close₹5.39
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹5.65
Day's Low₹5.65
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-0.89
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.97
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
10.63
10.63
10.63
10.63
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
32.38
52.87
22.06
22.6
Net Worth
43.01
63.5
32.69
33.23
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-2.91
52.82
-0.11
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Gross Sales
320.2
162.41
90.12
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
320.2
162.41
90.12
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.18
0.52
0.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Vice Chairman & M.D.
Rajendra Kamath
Director
Ullooppee Badade
Additional Director
Anjali Jadhav
Additional Director
Dinesh Surana
Reports by Finaventure Capital Ltd
Summary
Aridhi Hi Tech Industries, incorporated in 1984 as Streamlink Trading and Finance acquired its present name in 1990, consequent to the takeover by the Aridhi group. The company came out with its maiden public issue in 1985. In Nov.90, a rights issue was made by the present management. The company set up an ultra-modern agro-processing factory in the outskirts of Delhi. The project was set-up in a record time of 4 months, and the commercial production commenced in Apr.91. The company started with manufacturing icecreams and it entered into a long-term agreement with Cadbury India to market its icecream under the Dollops brand name. Dollops brand icecream business was sold to Brooke Bond Lipton India in Jul.93 by Cadbury. This unforeseen development led to a sharp decline in processing income, followed by an eventual closure of the icecream manufacturing operations in Nov.93. The company filed a petition in the Bombay High Court seeking arbitration for settlement of its claim of Rs 74.69 lac on Cadbury India. The arbitration proceedings are in progress. In 1993-94, the ICICI-sponsored R&D project for the manufacture of frozen fruits and vegetables was undertaken with technical collaboration from IIT, Kharagpur. It also set up state-of-the-art cold stores of 40,000 cft capacity in Feb.95. The cold stores were leased to a diary promoted by the company. This subsidiary company signed a four-year agrreement for rental of cold stores with Brooke Bond Lipton India.
Read More
