Finaventure Capital Ltd Share Price

5.65
(4.82%)
Dec 28, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Finaventure Capital Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

5.65

Prev. Close

5.39

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

5.65

Day's Low

5.65

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-0.89

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.97

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Finaventure Capital Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Finaventure Capital Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Finaventure Capital Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:11 AM
Mar-2015Dec-2014Sep-2014Jun-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.32%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.32%

Non-Promoter- 44.29%

Institutions: 44.28%

Non-Institutions: 55.39%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Finaventure Capital Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Equity Capital

10.63

10.63

10.63

10.63

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

32.38

52.87

22.06

22.6

Net Worth

43.01

63.5

32.69

33.23

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-2.91

52.82

-0.11

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Gross Sales

320.2

162.41

90.12

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

320.2

162.41

90.12

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.18

0.52

0.01

Finaventure Capital Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Finaventure Capital Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Vice Chairman & M.D.

Rajendra Kamath

Director

Ullooppee Badade

Additional Director

Anjali Jadhav

Additional Director

Dinesh Surana

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Finaventure Capital Ltd

Summary

Aridhi Hi Tech Industries, incorporated in 1984 as Streamlink Trading and Finance acquired its present name in 1990, consequent to the takeover by the Aridhi group. The company came out with its maiden public issue in 1985. In Nov.90, a rights issue was made by the present management. The company set up an ultra-modern agro-processing factory in the outskirts of Delhi. The project was set-up in a record time of 4 months, and the commercial production commenced in Apr.91. The company started with manufacturing icecreams and it entered into a long-term agreement with Cadbury India to market its icecream under the Dollops brand name. Dollops brand icecream business was sold to Brooke Bond Lipton India in Jul.93 by Cadbury. This unforeseen development led to a sharp decline in processing income, followed by an eventual closure of the icecream manufacturing operations in Nov.93. The company filed a petition in the Bombay High Court seeking arbitration for settlement of its claim of Rs 74.69 lac on Cadbury India. The arbitration proceedings are in progress. In 1993-94, the ICICI-sponsored R&D project for the manufacture of frozen fruits and vegetables was undertaken with technical collaboration from IIT, Kharagpur. It also set up state-of-the-art cold stores of 40,000 cft capacity in Feb.95. The cold stores were leased to a diary promoted by the company. This subsidiary company signed a four-year agrreement for rental of cold stores with Brooke Bond Lipton India.The company has a f
QUICKLINKS FOR Finaventure Capital Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

