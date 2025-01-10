Finelistings Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.54
2.54
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.63
0.89
0.47
0.55
Net Worth
5.17
3.43
0.48
0.56
Minority Interest
Debt
1.1
1.25
1
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.04
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
6.31
4.68
1.48
0.56
Fixed Assets
0.52
0.21
0.17
0.09
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.05
0
0.02
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.01
0.01
0.06
Networking Capital
4.51
3.25
0.76
0.22
Inventories
3.99
1.05
0.34
0.23
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.12
7.21
0.47
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.64
0.38
0.01
0.02
Sundry Creditors
-0.15
-4.09
0
-0.01
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.09
-1.3
-0.06
-0.02
Cash
1.23
1.21
0.52
0.2
Total Assets
6.31
4.68
1.48
0.57
