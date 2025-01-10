iifl-logo-icon 1
Finelistings Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

48.94
(1.98%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.54

2.54

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.63

0.89

0.47

0.55

Net Worth

5.17

3.43

0.48

0.56

Minority Interest

Debt

1.1

1.25

1

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.04

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

6.31

4.68

1.48

0.56

Fixed Assets

0.52

0.21

0.17

0.09

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.05

0

0.02

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.01

0.01

0.06

Networking Capital

4.51

3.25

0.76

0.22

Inventories

3.99

1.05

0.34

0.23

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.12

7.21

0.47

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1.64

0.38

0.01

0.02

Sundry Creditors

-0.15

-4.09

0

-0.01

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.09

-1.3

-0.06

-0.02

Cash

1.23

1.21

0.52

0.2

Total Assets

6.31

4.68

1.48

0.57

