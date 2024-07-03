Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹48.85
Prev. Close₹48.02
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.93
Day's High₹48.98
Day's Low₹48.85
52 Week's High₹162.05
52 Week's Low₹47.17
Book Value₹51.42
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)17.81
P/E10.25
EPS4.78
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.54
2.54
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.63
0.89
0.47
0.55
Net Worth
5.17
3.43
0.48
0.56
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Finelistings Technologies Ltd
Summary
Finelistings Technologies Limited was incorporated under the name Finelistings Technologies Private Limited, dated March 23, 2018 issued by the Deputy Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Thereafter, Company converted from a Private Limited to a Public Limited and the name of Company was changed to Finelistings Technologies Limited, vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 22, 2023.The Company is engaged in diversified business viz., (a) retail of pre-owned luxury car; and (b) software development services, that address digital transformation, data analytics, technology consulting, infrastructure and security needs of customers. Under their pre-owned luxury car retail business, Finelisting Techs are focused on the used premium and high-end luxury cars where the average sale price is Rs. 0.4 Crores. These pre-owned luxury car business offers a wide range of cars, including sedans, SUVs, sports cars, and convertibles. In addition to selling vehicles, it offer financing, warranties, and maintenance services.The Company currently have a limited presence over the pre-owned value chain, such as after sales services and repairs (including sales of spare parts, lubricants and accessories), which it undertake through affiliated service centers. It help clients in securing financial assistance from third-party financers. The Company started operations and opened its first showroom under brand Finecars on August, 2022 at Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi
Read More
The Finelistings Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹48.98 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Finelistings Technologies Ltd is ₹17.81 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Finelistings Technologies Ltd is 10.25 and 0.95 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Finelistings Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Finelistings Technologies Ltd is ₹47.17 and ₹162.05 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Finelistings Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -63.27%, 6 Month at -15.55%, 3 Month at -19.70% and 1 Month at -1.90%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.