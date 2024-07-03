Summary

Finelistings Technologies Limited was incorporated under the name Finelistings Technologies Private Limited, dated March 23, 2018 issued by the Deputy Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Thereafter, Company converted from a Private Limited to a Public Limited and the name of Company was changed to Finelistings Technologies Limited, vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 22, 2023.The Company is engaged in diversified business viz., (a) retail of pre-owned luxury car; and (b) software development services, that address digital transformation, data analytics, technology consulting, infrastructure and security needs of customers. Under their pre-owned luxury car retail business, Finelisting Techs are focused on the used premium and high-end luxury cars where the average sale price is Rs. 0.4 Crores. These pre-owned luxury car business offers a wide range of cars, including sedans, SUVs, sports cars, and convertibles. In addition to selling vehicles, it offer financing, warranties, and maintenance services.The Company currently have a limited presence over the pre-owned value chain, such as after sales services and repairs (including sales of spare parts, lubricants and accessories), which it undertake through affiliated service centers. It help clients in securing financial assistance from third-party financers. The Company started operations and opened its first showroom under brand Finecars on August, 2022 at Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

