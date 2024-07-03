iifl-logo-icon 1
48.98
(2.00%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open48.85
  • Day's High48.98
  • 52 Wk High162.05
  • Prev. Close48.02
  • Day's Low48.85
  • 52 Wk Low 47.17
  • Turnover (lac)2.93
  • P/E10.25
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value51.42
  • EPS4.78
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)17.81
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Finelistings Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

48.85

Prev. Close

48.02

Turnover(Lac.)

2.93

Day's High

48.98

Day's Low

48.85

52 Week's High

162.05

52 Week's Low

47.17

Book Value

51.42

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

17.81

P/E

10.25

EPS

4.78

Divi. Yield

0

Finelistings Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Finelistings Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Finelistings Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:00 PM
Sep-2024May-2024Apr-2024Nov-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 49.97%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 49.97%

Non-Promoter- 50.02%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 50.02%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Finelistings Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.54

2.54

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.63

0.89

0.47

0.55

Net Worth

5.17

3.43

0.48

0.56

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Finelistings Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Finelistings Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Finelistings Technologies Ltd

Summary

Finelistings Technologies Limited was incorporated under the name Finelistings Technologies Private Limited, dated March 23, 2018 issued by the Deputy Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Thereafter, Company converted from a Private Limited to a Public Limited and the name of Company was changed to Finelistings Technologies Limited, vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 22, 2023.The Company is engaged in diversified business viz., (a) retail of pre-owned luxury car; and (b) software development services, that address digital transformation, data analytics, technology consulting, infrastructure and security needs of customers. Under their pre-owned luxury car retail business, Finelisting Techs are focused on the used premium and high-end luxury cars where the average sale price is Rs. 0.4 Crores. These pre-owned luxury car business offers a wide range of cars, including sedans, SUVs, sports cars, and convertibles. In addition to selling vehicles, it offer financing, warranties, and maintenance services.The Company currently have a limited presence over the pre-owned value chain, such as after sales services and repairs (including sales of spare parts, lubricants and accessories), which it undertake through affiliated service centers. It help clients in securing financial assistance from third-party financers. The Company started operations and opened its first showroom under brand Finecars on August, 2022 at Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi
Company FAQs

What is the Finelistings Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Finelistings Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹48.98 today.

What is the Market Cap of Finelistings Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Finelistings Technologies Ltd is ₹17.81 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Finelistings Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Finelistings Technologies Ltd is 10.25 and 0.95 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Finelistings Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Finelistings Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Finelistings Technologies Ltd is ₹47.17 and ₹162.05 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Finelistings Technologies Ltd?

Finelistings Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -63.27%, 6 Month at -15.55%, 3 Month at -19.70% and 1 Month at -1.90%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Finelistings Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Finelistings Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 49.98 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 50.02 %

