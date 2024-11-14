Finelistings Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 at 3:00 P.M. at Ground Floor G-07 Ambience Mall Nelson Mandela Marg Vasant Kunj New Delhi - 110 070 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Half Year ended on 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review Report. Kindly take the same on your record and oblige us. Pursuant to second proviso to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e. Thursday, 14th November, 2024 at Registered address of the Company i.e. Ground Floor, G-07, Ambience Mall, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi - 110 070 which commenced at 3:00 P.M. and concluded at 5:30 P.M., inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Half Year ended on 30th September, 2024 along with Limited Review Report. Kindly take the same on your record and oblige us. Thanking You. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)