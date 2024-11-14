|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|Finelistings Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 at 3:00 P.M. at Ground Floor G-07 Ambience Mall Nelson Mandela Marg Vasant Kunj New Delhi - 110 070 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Half Year ended on 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review Report. Kindly take the same on your record and oblige us. Pursuant to second proviso to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e. Thursday, 14th November, 2024 at Registered address of the Company i.e. Ground Floor, G-07, Ambience Mall, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi - 110 070 which commenced at 3:00 P.M. and concluded at 5:30 P.M., inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Half Year ended on 30th September, 2024 along with Limited Review Report. Kindly take the same on your record and oblige us. Thanking You. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Sep 2024
|2 Sep 2024
|Pursuant to second proviso to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today Monday, 2nd September, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company which commenced at 4:00 P.M. and concluded at 5:45 P.M, inter alia, to consider and approve: 1. Considered and approved Reports of the Board of Directors of the Company along with Annexures thereto. 2. Decided to hold the 6th Annual General Meeting of the Company on Tuesday, 24th September, 2024 at 3:00 P.M.
|Board Meeting
|3 Jun 2024
|28 May 2024
|Finelistings Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Half Year and Year ended on 31st March 2024 along with Auditors Report. Pursuant to second proviso to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today Monday, 3rd June, 2024 at Ground Floor, G-07, Ambience Mall, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi -110070 which commenced at 4:00 P.M. and concluded at 7:45 P.M, inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Half Year and Year ended on 31st March, 2024 along with Auditors Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/06/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.