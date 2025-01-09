Finelistings Technologies Ltd Management Discussions

1. Global Economy and Outlook:

Global growth is projected to fall from an estimated 3.4 percent in 2022 to 2.9 percent in 2023, then rise to 3.1 percent in 2024. The forecast for 2023 is 0.2 percentage point higher than predicted in the October 2022 World Economic Outlook (WEO) but below the historical (2000-19) average of 3.8 percent. The rise in central bank rates to fight inflation and Russias war in Ukraine continue to weigh on economic activity. The rapid spread of COVID-19 in China dampened growth in 2022, but the recent reopening has paved the way for a faster-than-expected recovery. Global inflation is expected to fall from 8.8 percent in 2022 to 6.6 percent in 2023 and 4.3 percent in 2024, still above pre-pandemic (2017-19) levels of about 3.5 percent.

The balance of risks remains tilted to the downside, but adverse risks have moderated since the October 2022 WEO. On the upside, a stronger boost from pent-up demand in numerous economies or a faster fall in inflation are plausible. On the downside, severe health outcomes in China could hold back the recovery, Russia s war in Ukraine could escalate, and tighter global financing costs could worsen debt distress. Financial markets could also suddenly reprice in response to adverse inflation news, while further geopolitical fragmentation could hamper economic progress.

In most economies, amid the cost-of-living crisis, the priority remains achieving sustained disinflation. With tighter monetary conditions and lower growth potentially affecting financial and debt stability, it is necessary to deploy macroprudential tools and strengthen debt restructuring frameworks. Accelerating COVID-19 vaccinations in China would safeguard the recovery, with positive cross-border spillovers. Fiscal support should be better targeted at those most affected by elevated food and energy prices, and broad based fiscal relief measures should be withdrawn. Stronger multilateral cooperation is essential to preserve the gains from the rules based multilateral system and to mitigate climate change by limiting emissions and raising green investment.

2. Indian Economy and Outlook:

Strong economic growth in the first quarter of FY 2022-23 helped India overcome the UK to become the fifth-largest economy after it recovered from repeated waves of COVID-19 pandemic shock. Real GDP in the first quarter of 2022-23 is currently about 4% higher than its corresponding 2019-20, indicating a strong start for India s recovery from the pandemic. Given the release of pent up demand and the widespread vaccination coverage, the contact-intensive services sector will probably be the main driver of development in 2022-2023. Rising employment and substantially increasing private consumption, supported by rising consumer sentiment, will support GDP growth in the coming months. Despite potential headwinds such as hardening crude oil prices and global supply chain bottlenecks; Indias FY25 growth is expected to remain strong at around 6.8% (as per IMF forecasts). This growth will be supported by buoyant domestic demand and a rising working-age population.

Future capital spending of the government in the economy is expected to be supported by factors such as tax buoyancy, the streamlined tax system with low rates, a thorough assessment and 100uring100ss100ation of the tariff structure, and the digitization of tax filing. In the medium run, increased capital spending on infrastructure and asset-building projects is set to increase growth multipliers, and with the revival in monsoon and the Kharif sowing, agriculture is also picking up momentum. The contact-based services sector has largely demonstrated promise to boost growth by unleashing the pent-up demand over the period of April-September 2022. The sector s success is being captured by a number of HFIs (High-Frequency Indicators) that are performing well, indicating the beginnings of a comeback.

3. Industry structure and development:

The Indian automobile industry has historically been a good indicator of how well the economy is doing, as the automobile sector plays a key role in both macroeconomic expansion and technological advancement. The two-wheelers segment dominates the market in terms of volume, owing to a growing middle class and a huge percentage of India s population is young. Moreover, the growing interest of companies in exploring the rural markets further aided the growth of the sector. The rising logistics and passenger transportation industries are driving up demand for commercial vehicles. Future market growth is anticipated to be flooded by new trends including the electrification of vehicles, particularly three-wheelers and small passenger automobiles.

India is also a prominent auto exporter and has strong export growth expectations for the near future. In addition, several initiatives by the Government of India such as the Automotive Mission Plan 2026, scrappage policy, and production-linked incentive scheme in the Indian market are expected to make India one of the global leaders in the twowheeler and four- wheeler market by 2022.

4. Opportunities and Threats:

• Opportunities:

i. The Indian automobile industry is brimming with opportunities for growth and development, driven by its focus on sustainable mobility. With a clear shift to premiumisation in the PV segment, the market for premium and utility vehicles is poised to grow significantly in the coming years as the Indian luxury car market is expected to reach a value of over USD 1.54 billion by 2027.

ii. The after-sales car industry is becoming an integral part of the automotive ecosystem, contributing to vehicle longevity, customisation, and the overall ownership experience. As vehicles continue to advance in technology and design, they often require specialised knowledge and equipment for maintenance and repairs. This has led to the growth of authorised service centers who specialise in working with specific brands and models. The after-sales service is likely to continue growing to meet the evolving needs of car owners.

• Threats:-

i. Indias automobile industry is currently undergoing a transformation. The changing consumer preference and the shift towards sustainable mobility could be a challenge to the Company.

ii. To address these challenges and ensure sustained growth and profitability, the Companys recent tie-up with EV car manufacturer helps it to diversify its offerings while emphasizing on sustainability.

5. Future Outlook:

The Indian used car market is expanding due to rising demand for luxury vehicles. The sale of used luxury cars increased by 20%. Due to the high cost of a luxury car, it was difficult to obtain one until recently. However, this trend is changing as consumers can now purchase used luxury vehicles. With easy access to financing options, annual maintenance contracts, and lower entry prices, the market is becoming more organized. Furthermore, the average age of used luxury vehicles entering the market is between 2 and 3 years, versus 5-6 years for a mid-size or small-scale vehicle, making them a better option in some cases. According to auto dealers, demand for pre-owned luxury cars has increased by 35-40% year on year, as owners of luxury cars typically sell their vehicles after a year or two and upgrade to better models. Initially, the market for pre-owned luxury vehicles was limited to major metropolitan areas. Local dealers and online players, on the other hand, have expanded the market. Customers in tier 1 and tier 2 cities can currently inquire about and purchase these vehicles. According to Big Boy Toyz, more than 33% of used luxury vehicle purchasing inquiries come from areas other than the home city.

6. Risks and concerns:

While pursuing its business objectives, HIL is exposed to various risks. However, the Company has developed organizational agility to anticipate, mitigate, and manage these risks. Several measures have been implemented to assess, identify, and effectively reduce risks that may arise periodically. HIL has a robust risk management policy approved by the Board. The policy outlines the aims and principles of risk management, as well as an overview of the risk management process, procedures, and associated responsibilities of the Committee members. The Risk Management Committee and the Audit Committee supervise the implementation of the Risk Management Framework. On a half-yearly basis, a formal report on Risks that Matter is reviewed by the Risk Management and Audit Committees of the Board for their review and guidance and subsequently presented to the Board.

7. Internal control systems and their adequacy:

The Companys internal control framework focuses on strong governance, a vigilant finance function, and independent internal reviews. Risk assessment exercises prioritise the businesss key risks, guiding the formulation of strategies. The Audit Committee regularly reviews and takes appropriate action based on any deviations, observations, or recommendations from internal auditors. The Company is committed to upholding best practices in corporate governance, supported by well-documented policies and procedures to ensure compliance with all relevant regulations. Robust IT systems are in place to protect sensitive data and streamline the audit process. Accounting standards are strictly adhered to when recording transactions. Alongside robust Management Information Systems (MIS), the Company employs various strategies for real-time expense reporting to maintain control. Any deviations from budget allocations are promptly identified and corrected to ensure strict compliance.

8. Discussion on financial performance with respect to operational performance:

The financial performance of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 is described in the report of Board of Directors of the Company.

9. Material developments in Human Resources / Industrial Relations front including number of people employed:

The cordial employer-employee relationship also continued during the year under the review. The Company has continued to give special attention to human resources.

10. Caution Statement:

Certain statements in the MDA section concerning future prospects may be forwardlooking statements which involve a number of underlying identified/non-identified risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. The results of these assumptions made, relying on available internal and external information, are the basis for determining certain facts and figures stated in the report. Since the factors underlying these assumptions are subject to change over time, the estimates on which they are based, are also subject to change accordingly. These forward-looking statements represent only Company current intentions, beliefs or expectations, and any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Company assumes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, arising due to new information, future events, or otherwise.