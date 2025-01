Finelistings Technologies Ltd Summary

Finelistings Technologies Limited was incorporated under the name Finelistings Technologies Private Limited, dated March 23, 2018 issued by the Deputy Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Thereafter, Company converted from a Private Limited to a Public Limited and the name of Company was changed to Finelistings Technologies Limited, vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 22, 2023.The Company is engaged in diversified business viz., (a) retail of pre-owned luxury car; and (b) software development services, that address digital transformation, data analytics, technology consulting, infrastructure and security needs of customers. Under their pre-owned luxury car retail business, Finelisting Techs are focused on the used premium and high-end luxury cars where the average sale price is Rs. 0.4 Crores. These pre-owned luxury car business offers a wide range of cars, including sedans, SUVs, sports cars, and convertibles. In addition to selling vehicles, it offer financing, warranties, and maintenance services.The Company currently have a limited presence over the pre-owned value chain, such as after sales services and repairs (including sales of spare parts, lubricants and accessories), which it undertake through affiliated service centers. It help clients in securing financial assistance from third-party financers. The Company started operations and opened its first showroom under brand Finecars on August, 2022 at Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi. Apart from these, the Company operate various digital technologies such as cloud-based services, IT consulting services such as, big data analytics, cloud architecture, data engineering, IoT solutions and offering based solutions such as, business intelligence analytics, cloud development, cloud solutions, data management, digital transformation, IoT development and web development. The Company propose 11,00,000 Fresh Issue Equity Shares.