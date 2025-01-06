Finkurve Financial Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-113.82
38.16
4
41.93
Other operating items
Operating
-113.82
38.16
4
41.93
Capital expenditure
0.5
0.06
0.02
0.02
Free cash flow
-113.32
38.22
4.02
41.95
Equity raised
129.89
5.4
3.04
1.95
Investing
2.89
-0.53
0.2
0.19
Financing
186.69
184.97
146.01
101.69
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
206.15
228.06
153.27
145.79
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.