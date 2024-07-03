iifl-logo-icon 1
110.1
(-3.55%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:06:00 PM

  • Open113.9
  • Day's High113.9
  • 52 Wk High135.7
  • Prev. Close114.15
  • Day's Low110
  • 52 Wk Low 46.6
  • Turnover (lac)17.16
  • P/E82.12
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value15.49
  • EPS1.39
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,397.26
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Finkurve Financial Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

113.9

Prev. Close

114.15

Turnover(Lac.)

17.16

Day's High

113.9

Day's Low

110

52 Week's High

135.7

52 Week's Low

46.6

Book Value

15.49

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,397.26

P/E

82.12

EPS

1.39

Divi. Yield

0

Finkurve Financial Services Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

30 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

11 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Finkurve Financial Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Finkurve Financial Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:16 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.98%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.98%

Non-Promoter- 5.84%

Institutions: 5.84%

Non-Institutions: 35.16%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Finkurve Financial Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.69

12.69

12.69

12.69

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

176.02

159.81

145.36

123.26

Net Worth

188.71

172.5

158.05

135.95

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-113.82

38.16

4

41.93

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Gross Sales

55.57

27.66

24.57

17.17

298.46

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

55.57

27.66

24.57

17.17

298.46

Other Operating Income

0.98

0.35

0

0

0

Other Income

0.62

0.62

0.32

0.52

0.48

View Annually Results

Finkurve Financial Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Finkurve Financial Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Ketan Kothari

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sunny Parekh

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

NISHANT TOLCHAND RANKA

Whole-time Director

Narendra Jain

Non Executive Director

Priyanka Kothari

Independent Director

Dharmesh Lalitkumar Trivedi

Independent Director

Aastha Vishal Solanki

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Finkurve Financial Services Ltd

Summary

Finkurve Financial Services Limited was erstwhile incorporated as Sanjay Leasing Limited on March 15, 1984 with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra as a Public Limited Company and obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business on March 23, 1984. The Company later on was changed to Finkurve Financial Services Limited on August 11, 2011. The Company is registered as Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) with the RBI on March 9, 1998. Since then, it is engaged into financial services. The Company has been classified as a Loan Company in providing long term and short term loans to other corporate/ firms. Company is majorly in the business of providing loan against jewellery via its widespread network of branches all over India. The Company is aggressively expanding its presence in other locations as well for its Gold Loan Product. Apart from its Gold Loan Product, the Company is also in the business of providing unsecured consumer loans, short term / long term inter corporate loans, etc. The Board is in constant search for new business avenues which can be taken with the existing business.The Company had allotted 11,837,148 Equity Shares of Rs. 1/- each on preferential basis to M/s. Nexpact Limited and M/s. Rishabh Jewellers (through its Partners) on 12 April, 2019, and 1,84,21,050 (in total) Equity Shares of Rs. 1/- each on preferential basis to M/s. Muthoot Bankers (Trivandrum) (through its Partners) on 07 January, 2020.The Company partnered with Augmont Gold
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Finkurve Financial Services Ltd share price today?

The Finkurve Financial Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹110.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Finkurve Financial Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Finkurve Financial Services Ltd is ₹1397.26 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Finkurve Financial Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Finkurve Financial Services Ltd is 82.12 and 7.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Finkurve Financial Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Finkurve Financial Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Finkurve Financial Services Ltd is ₹46.6 and ₹135.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Finkurve Financial Services Ltd?

Finkurve Financial Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.72%, 3 Years at 42.44%, 1 Year at 85.64%, 6 Month at 100.26%, 3 Month at 15.23% and 1 Month at 18.11%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Finkurve Financial Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Finkurve Financial Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.99 %
Institutions - 5.84 %
Public - 35.17 %

Invest wise with Expert advice

