SectorFinance
Open₹113.9
Prev. Close₹114.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹17.16
Day's High₹113.9
Day's Low₹110
52 Week's High₹135.7
52 Week's Low₹46.6
Book Value₹15.49
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,397.26
P/E82.12
EPS1.39
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.69
12.69
12.69
12.69
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
176.02
159.81
145.36
123.26
Net Worth
188.71
172.5
158.05
135.95
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-113.82
38.16
4
41.93
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
55.57
27.66
24.57
17.17
298.46
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
55.57
27.66
24.57
17.17
298.46
Other Operating Income
0.98
0.35
0
0
0
Other Income
0.62
0.62
0.32
0.52
0.48
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Ketan Kothari
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sunny Parekh
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
NISHANT TOLCHAND RANKA
Whole-time Director
Narendra Jain
Non Executive Director
Priyanka Kothari
Independent Director
Dharmesh Lalitkumar Trivedi
Independent Director
Aastha Vishal Solanki
Summary
Finkurve Financial Services Limited was erstwhile incorporated as Sanjay Leasing Limited on March 15, 1984 with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra as a Public Limited Company and obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business on March 23, 1984. The Company later on was changed to Finkurve Financial Services Limited on August 11, 2011. The Company is registered as Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) with the RBI on March 9, 1998. Since then, it is engaged into financial services. The Company has been classified as a Loan Company in providing long term and short term loans to other corporate/ firms. Company is majorly in the business of providing loan against jewellery via its widespread network of branches all over India. The Company is aggressively expanding its presence in other locations as well for its Gold Loan Product. Apart from its Gold Loan Product, the Company is also in the business of providing unsecured consumer loans, short term / long term inter corporate loans, etc. The Board is in constant search for new business avenues which can be taken with the existing business.The Company had allotted 11,837,148 Equity Shares of Rs. 1/- each on preferential basis to M/s. Nexpact Limited and M/s. Rishabh Jewellers (through its Partners) on 12 April, 2019, and 1,84,21,050 (in total) Equity Shares of Rs. 1/- each on preferential basis to M/s. Muthoot Bankers (Trivandrum) (through its Partners) on 07 January, 2020.The Company partnered with Augmont Gold
The Finkurve Financial Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹110.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Finkurve Financial Services Ltd is ₹1397.26 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Finkurve Financial Services Ltd is 82.12 and 7.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Finkurve Financial Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Finkurve Financial Services Ltd is ₹46.6 and ₹135.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Finkurve Financial Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.72%, 3 Years at 42.44%, 1 Year at 85.64%, 6 Month at 100.26%, 3 Month at 15.23% and 1 Month at 18.11%.
