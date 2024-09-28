We are enclosing herewith Notice of the 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company, which is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 28th September, 2024 at 02:00 p.m. through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) read with Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI(LODR) Regulation, 2015, please find enclosed herewith proceedings of 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company held today i.e. 28th September, 2024, at 02.00 p.m. through video conferencing facility. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.09.2024) Ref: Email dated 04th October, 2024 received from BSE Limited We wish to clarify that the conclusion time of the meeting was inadvertently omitted in our previous submission of the Proceedings of the 40th AGM of Shareholders held on 28th September, 2024. In compliance with the guidelines set by the Stock Exchange, we are hereby submitting the revised proceedings of the AGM, with the conclusion time. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.10.2024)