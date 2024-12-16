Board Meeting 16 Dec 2024 11 Dec 2024

Finkurve Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to regulation 29(1)(d) and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 we wish to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday December 16 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal of raising of funds by issuance of equity shares / convertible bonds / debentures / warrants / preference shares / any other equity linked securities (Securities) through permissible modes including by way of a private placement including through a preferential issue or qualified institutions placement of Securities or any other method or mode as may be permitted under applicable laws including the Companies Act 2013 read with the rules notified thereunder and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (ICDR) Regulations 2018 and to approve ancillary actions for the above mentioned fund raising subject to such regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required including approval of shareholders in this regard. In compliance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (SEBI LODR Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Finkurve Financial Services Limited (the Company) at their meeting held today, Monday, December 16, 2024, considered and approved the agenda as detailed in the attachment. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 16.12.2024) We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Finkurve Financial Services Limited (the Company) convened its meeting on Monday, December 16, 2024. The outcome of the said meeting was duly filed under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR Regulations). However, it has come to our attention that one of the key matters discussed during the meeting, pertaining to the increase in authorized capital, was inadvertently omitted from the previously filed outcome. Accordingly, we are now submitting a revised outcome of the Board meeting in compliance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI LODR Regulations. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 17.12.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Finkurve Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 inter alia to 1. Consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial result of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th September 2024; 2. Any other matter as discussed by Board. Further as per Regulation 47 of Listing Regulations notice of Board Meeting would also be available on the website of the Company i.e. www.arvog.com and BSE Limited i.e. www.bseindia.com. Further pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 1992 and as per the terms of Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading of the Company the trading window shall remain closed for the period as mentioned in the intimation submitted to BSE Limited on 26th September 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would hereby like to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e., 14th November, 2024 has inter- alia considered and approved the attached agenda. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, 05th November, 2024 has inter alia considered the following: 1. Based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company, the Board has considered and approved the allotment of 50,408 Equity Shares of the Company having Face Value of Rs. 1/- each to the eligible employees of the Company pursuant to their exercising the stock options granted to them under the Finkurve ESOP Plan - 2018

Board Meeting 29 Aug 2024 21 Aug 2024

Finkurve Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the attached transactions as mentioned in the Intimation of Board Meeting. In terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today have considered and approved the attached transactions in the Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.08.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Finkurve Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Consider and approve the Un-audited financial results of the company for quarter ended on 30th June 2024 2. Any other matter as discussed by board. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing of Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 14th August, 2024 inter alia, considered and approved: 1. Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. A copy of Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024, along with the Limited Review Report received from the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the said results is enclosed herewith for your records. The Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 02: 45 p.m. and concluded at 03:20 p.m. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Jul 2024 9 Jul 2024

In compliance with Regulation 30 SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 09th July, 2024 has, inter alia, considered and approved the following: 1. Re-appointment of M/s. Aadesh Shah & Associates, Chartered Accountants (FRN: 138515W) as an Internal Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-25.

Board Meeting 26 Jun 2024 26 Jun 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., 26th June, 2024 inter alia, transacted the attached items of business, and has taken the decision as under as mentioned in the Outcome of Board Meeting

Board Meeting 15 May 2024 9 May 2024

Finkurve Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Consider and approve Audited Financial Statement of the Company as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI(LODR) for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March 2024; 2. Appointment of M/s. Mayank Arora & Co. Praciticing Company Secretary (COP No. 13609) as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial 23-24. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing of Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e. 15th May, 2024 inter alia, considered and approved: 1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2024 along with Cashflow Statements and the Auditors Report; 2. Appointment of M/s. Mayank Arora & Co. Practicing Company Secretary (COP No. 13609), as Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-2024. A copy of Audited Financial Statements for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2024, along with the Cash Flow Statements along with the Auditors Report received from the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the said results is enclosed herewith for your records.

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024