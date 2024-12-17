iifl-logo-icon 1
Finkurve Financial Services Ltd EGM

105.75
(4.96%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Finkurve Fin. CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM16 Dec 20248 Jan 2025
In compliance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (SEBI LODR Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Finkurve Financial Services Limited (the Company) at their meeting held today, Monday, December 16, 2024, considered and approved the agenda as detailed in the attachment. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 34 of SEBI(LODR) Regulation, 2015, Please take note that the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Members of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 08th December, 2025 at 03.00 p.m. through VC/OVAM. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 17.12.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III if the SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015, please find enclosed herewith the proceedings of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Members of the Company held on Wednesday, January 08, 2025 at 03.00 p.m. through Video Conferencing/ other Audio -Visual Means. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 08.01.2025) Consolidated Scrutinizers Report on voting through electronic means for the EGM held on Wednesday, January 08, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/01/2025)

