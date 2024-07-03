Finkurve Financial Services Ltd Summary

Finkurve Financial Services Limited was erstwhile incorporated as Sanjay Leasing Limited on March 15, 1984 with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra as a Public Limited Company and obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business on March 23, 1984. The Company later on was changed to Finkurve Financial Services Limited on August 11, 2011. The Company is registered as Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) with the RBI on March 9, 1998. Since then, it is engaged into financial services. The Company has been classified as a Loan Company in providing long term and short term loans to other corporate/ firms. Company is majorly in the business of providing loan against jewellery via its widespread network of branches all over India. The Company is aggressively expanding its presence in other locations as well for its Gold Loan Product. Apart from its Gold Loan Product, the Company is also in the business of providing unsecured consumer loans, short term / long term inter corporate loans, etc. The Board is in constant search for new business avenues which can be taken with the existing business.The Company had allotted 11,837,148 Equity Shares of Rs. 1/- each on preferential basis to M/s. Nexpact Limited and M/s. Rishabh Jewellers (through its Partners) on 12 April, 2019, and 1,84,21,050 (in total) Equity Shares of Rs. 1/- each on preferential basis to M/s. Muthoot Bankers (Trivandrum) (through its Partners) on 07 January, 2020.The Company partnered with Augmont Gold for All for retail Gold Loans in 2021.