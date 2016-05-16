iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Fintech Communication Ltd Balance Sheet

2.05
(4.59%)
May 16, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Fintech Communication Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

4.82

4.82

4.82

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.69

-3.72

-3.71

Net Worth

0.13

1.1

1.11

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

-0.48

0

Total Liabilities

0.13

0.62

1.11

Fixed Assets

0.02

0.03

0.03

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.71

1.2

Networking Capital

0.08

-0.14

-0.14

Inventories

0

0.09

0.1

Inventory Days

0

3.73

Sundry Debtors

0.87

1.63

2.46

Debtor Days

41.02

67.59

Other Current Assets

0.22

0.56

0.55

Sundry Creditors

-0.9

-1.13

-2.98

Creditor Days

42.43

46.85

Other Current Liabilities

-0.11

-1.29

-0.28

Cash

0.02

0.03

0.03

Total Assets

0.12

0.63

1.11

Fintech Communication Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Fintech Communication Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.