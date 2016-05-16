Fintech Communication Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
4.82
4.82
4.82
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.69
-3.72
-3.71
Net Worth
0.13
1.1
1.11
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
-0.48
0
Total Liabilities
0.13
0.62
1.11
Fixed Assets
0.02
0.03
0.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.71
1.2
Networking Capital
0.08
-0.14
-0.14
Inventories
0
0.09
0.1
Inventory Days
0
3.73
Sundry Debtors
0.87
1.63
2.46
Debtor Days
41.02
67.59
Other Current Assets
0.22
0.56
0.55
Sundry Creditors
-0.9
-1.13
-2.98
Creditor Days
42.43
46.85
Other Current Liabilities
-0.11
-1.29
-0.28
Cash
0.02
0.03
0.03
Total Assets
0.12
0.63
1.11
No Record Found
