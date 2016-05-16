Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
7.74
8.8
yoy growth (%)
-12.05
Raw materials
-7.3
-8.66
As % of sales
94.36
98.44
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.08
As % of sales
0.9
0.99
Other costs
-0.14
-0.04
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1.91
0.53
Operating profit
0.21
0
OPM
2.81
0.02
Depreciation
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
Other income
0
0
Profit before tax
0.22
0
Taxes
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
0.22
0
Exceptional items
0
0
Net profit
0.22
0
yoy growth (%)
-53,335.34
NPM
2.86
0
