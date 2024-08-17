Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹2.05
Prev. Close₹1.96
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹2.05
Day's Low₹2.05
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-0.04
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.97
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
4.82
4.82
4.82
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.69
-3.72
-3.71
Net Worth
0.13
1.1
1.11
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
7.74
8.8
yoy growth (%)
-12.05
Raw materials
-7.3
-8.66
As % of sales
94.36
98.44
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.08
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
0.22
0
Depreciation
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
Working capital
0.22
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-12.05
Op profit growth
11,361
EBIT growth
-81,799.63
Net profit growth
-53,335.34
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Nivedita P Sen
Director
Deepak Gawde
Director
Nitin Raghav
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Fintech Communication Ltd
Summary
