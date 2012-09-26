Fintech Communication Ltd Management Discussions

Management discussion and analysis report is given in a separate section forming part of the Directors’ Report in this Annual Report.

STEPS FOR PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING

In compliance of the SEBI (Prevention of insider Trading) Regulations as amended in 2002, the Company has issued comprehensive guidelines advising and cautioning management staff and other relevant business associates on the procedure to be followed while dealing in equity shares of the Company, and disclosure requirements in this regard. Company believes that "The Code of Internal Procedure and Conduct" and ‘The Code of Corporate Disclosures Policies’ framed by it in this regard will help in ensuring compliance of the amended SEBI regulations.

DISCLOSURES:

1. There were no transactions of material nature other than reported under "Related Party Disclosures" that have been entered into by the company with the promoters, directors, their relatives and the management and in any company in which they are interested, that may have potential conflict with the interest of the company.

2. Details on the use of proceeds from public issues, right issues, preferential issues etc. Not applicable.

3. Details of non-compliances, penalties etc. imposed on the Company by SEBI or Stock Exchange or any other statutory authority on any matter related to capital market, during the last three years:

The Company has complied with the requirements of the Stock Exchange, SEBI, and other Statutory Authorities on all matters relating to Capital Markets during the last three years. However, company’s shares were suspended from trading on the stock exchange, that was revoked and the shares have started to trade on the Bombay Stock Exchange since July 2012.

DETAILS OF COMPLIANCE WITH MANDATORY REQUIREMENT AND ADOPTION OF NON MANDATORY REQUIREMENT.

The Company has complied with all mandatory requirement of Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement with the Stock Exchange and has implemented the following non mandatory requirements:

1. Remuneration Committee:

The Company has not set up Remuneration Committee.

2. Audit Qualification:

It is always the companies endeavour to present unqualified financial statements. There are no audit qualifications in the company’s financial statement for the year under review.

3. Training of Board Members:

Directors are fully briefed about all business related matters, risks assessment market conditions of the product manufactured by the company, competition and new initiative proposed by the company.

4. Mechanism for evaluating non-executive Board Members.

There is no policy framed for evaluation of non-executive Directors

5. Whistle Blower Policy

No Employee of the company has been denied access to the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors.

MEANS OF COMMUNICATION:

1. Quarterly results are intimated to the Stock Exchange.

2. All items required to be covered in the Management Discussion and Analysis have been included in the Management Discussion and Analysis as attached to this Report.

3. The Company has its own website and all the vital information relating to the Company and its products are displayed on the web site. Address of the website

CEO CERTIFICATION:

As required under Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement a Certificate duly signed by Mr. Sunil Shah, Chairman has been obtained.

The certificate is annexed to this report.

AUDITORS’ CERTIFICATE ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

The Company has obtained a certificate from Auditors of the company regarding compliance with the provisions relating to the corporate governance laid down in clause 49 of the listing agreement with the Stock Exchanges. This certificate is annexed to the report.

DECLARATION:

All the members of the Board and senior Management Personnel of the company have affirmed due observation of the code of the conduct, framed pursuant to clause 49 of the listing agreement with stock Exchange is so far as it is applicable to them and there is no non compliance thereof during the year ended 31st March, 2012.

For Fintech Communication Ltd.

Sunil Shah

Chairman

Place: Mumbai Date: 13-8-2012

GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS INFORMATION:

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING: Annual General Meeting for 2011-12.

DAY & DATE : SATURDAY, 29th SEPTEMBER, 2012.

TIME : 11 A. M.

VENUE : Registered Office.

FINANCIAL CALENDAR:

* Financial reporting for the quarter ended June 30, 2012 : Mid of August, 2012. * Financial reporting for the quarter ended Sept.30, 2012 : Mid of November, 2012.

* Financial reporting for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2012 : Mid of February, 2013.

* Financial reporting for the Year ended March 31, 2013 : Audited Results by end of May, 2013 tentatively

DATE OF BOOK CLOSURE: 26/09/2012 TO 29/09/2012 [Both days inclusive].

SHARE TRANSFER SYSTEM:

Share Transfer Requests are received at the registered office of the Company’s well as directly at RTAs office. RTA does the verification and processing of documents. In order to comply with the requirement of SEBI circular Nos. SMD/POLICY/CIR-10/02 dated May 7, 2002 to effect transfer of shares within one month, the RTA has been authorised to process, approve and effect transfer of shares on behalf of the Company at fortnightly intervals. The share certificates duly endorsed for transfer are returned to shareholders within stipulated time of 30 days.

TRANSFER UNDER PHYSICAL AND DEMAT MODE:

ADROIT CORPORATE SERVICES PVT. LTD.

[ Unit : Fintech Communications Limited ]

19, Jafarbhoy Industrial Estate, 1st Floor,

Makwana Road, Marol Naka,

Andheri [ East ], Mumbai - 400 059.

Tel No. : 2859 4060/ 2859 6060

Fax: 28 50 3748 E-mail: adroits@vsnl.net

COMPLIANCE OFFICER:

Mr. Sunil Shah

ADDRESS FOR CORRESPONDENCE:

M. V. Bhuta Compound,

Mogra Road,

Andheri [East],

Mumbai 400069.

LISTING:

The BSE Limited, Mumbai.

The annual listing fee for the year 2012-13 has been paid.

STOCK CODE OF THE COMPANY:

The BSE Limited, Mumbai

Scrip Name : Fintech Communication Ltd

Scrip Code : 531754.

Electronic Mode : INE815B01011.

DEPOSITORY CONNECTIVITY: NSDL and CDSL.

ISIN NO. FOR THE COMPANY’S SECURITY: INE815B01011.

DEMATERIALISATION OF SHARES:

As on March 31, 2012, 3,787,660 Shares representing 75.75% of total Equity Shares were held in dematerialized form with NSDL and CDSL. Member can hold shares in electronic forms and trade the same in Dematerialized form. However, they may hold the same in physical form also.

GENERAL BODY MEETINGS:

The last three Annual General Meetings were held as under:

Financial Year Date Time Venue 31.03.2009 29.09.2009 10:30 A.M. Registered Office 31.03.2010 27.09.2010 11:30 A.M. Registered Office 31.03.2011 30.09.2011 10:00 A.M. Registered Office

All the matters as set out in the respective notices were passed by the Shareholders. No special resolution was required to be put through postal ballot last year.

STOCK PRICE DATA:

Not given as there was no trading in the securities of the company during the period under review.

SHAREHOLDING PATTERN AS ON MARCH 31, 2012:

Category No. Of shares held % of shareholding Promoters 1,75,000 3.50 Private Bodies Corporate 2,37,183 4.74 Financial Institutions / Banks 15,200 0.30 Indian Public 45,74,417 91.40 NRI/OCBs 3,200 0.06 Total 50,05,000 100.00

DISTRIBUTION OF SHAREHOLDING AS ON MARCH 31, 2012:

No. of Equity Shares held No. of Shareholders No. of Shares held % of Equity Capital Upto 500 3836 920372 72.98 501-1000 722 617604 13.74 1001-2000 339 542730 6.45 2001-3000 120 308755 2.28 3001-4000 51 187384 0.97 4001-5000 48 225192 0.91 5001-10000 78 576344 1.48 10001 & above 62 1626619 1.18 Total 5256 5005000 100.00

For & On Behalf of the Board

For Fintech Communication Ltd.

Sunil Shah

Chairman

Place: Mumbai

Date: 13-08-2012

ANNEXURE TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

Declaration regarding affirmation of Code of Conduct

In terms of the requirements of the amended clause 49 I (D) (ii) of the listing agreement, this is to confirm that all the members of the Board and the senior managerial personnel have affirmed compliance with the code of conduct for the year ended 31st March 2012.

For Fintech Communication Ltd.

Sunil Shah

Chairman

Place: Mumbai Date: 13-8-2012

CERTIFICATION

BY CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER / CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

The Board of Directors

Fintech Communication Limited

100, M.V. Bhuta Compound, Opp. Tarun Plastic,

Andheri (East), Mumbai 400 069

I, the undersigned, in my capacity as Chief Executive Officer of Fintech Communication Limited ("the Company"), to the best of my knowledge and belief certify that: a. I have reviewed the financial statements and the cash flow statement of the company for the year ended March 31, 2012 and that to the best of my knowledge and belief :

(i) these statements do not contain any materially untrue statement or omit any material fact or contain statement that might be misleading;

(ii) these statements present a true and fair view of the company’s affairs and are in compliance with existing accounting standards, applicable laws and regulations.

b. There are, to the best of my knowledge and belief, no transactions entered into by the company during the year which are fraudulent, illegal or violative of the company’s code of conduct.

c. I accept the responsibility for establishing and maintaining internal controls and I have evaluated the effectiveness of the internal control systems of the company pertaining to financial reporting and I have disclosed to the Auditors and the Audit Committee, deficiencies in the design or operation of internal controls, if any, of which I am aware and the steps taken or propose to take to rectify these deficiencies.

d. I have indicated, based on my most recent evaluation, wherever applicable, to the

Auditors and the Audit committee

(i) significant changes in internal control over financial reporting during the year;

(ii) significant changes in accounting policies during the year and that the same have been disclosed in the notes to the financial statements; and

(iii) instances of significant fraud of which I have become aware and the involvement therein, if any, of the management or an employee having a significant role in the company’s internal control system over financial reporting.

For Fintech Communication Ltd.

Sunil Shah

Chairman

Place: Mumbai Date: 13-8-2012

Auditors’ Certificate

To

The Members,

FINTECH COMMUNICATION LIMITED

We have examined the compliance of conditions of Corporate Governance by FINTECH COMMUNICATION LIMITED for the year ended on March 31, 2012, as stipulated in clause 49 of the Listing Agreement of the said Company with Stock Exchange(s).

The compliance of conditions of Corporate Governance is the responsibility of the management. Our examination was limited to procedures and implementation thereof, adopted by the Company for ensuring the compliance of the conditions of the Corporate Governance. It is neither an audit nor an expression of opinion on the financial statements of the Company.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, we certify that the Company has complied with the conditions of Corporate Governance as stipulated in clause 49 of the Listing Agreement.

We further state that such compliance is neither an assurance as to the future viability of the Company nor the efficiency or effectiveness with which the management has conducted the affairs of the Company.

FOR S.M. BHAT AND & ASSOCIATES

CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS

[S. M. BHAT]

PROPRIETOR

Place: Mumbai

Date: 13-8-2012