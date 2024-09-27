iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Five-Star Business Finance Ltd Results

644.4
(0.19%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Five-Star Bus.Fi CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon

Five-Star Bus.Fi: Related News

TPG pares stake worth ₹1,606 Crore in Five Star Business

TPG pares stake worth ₹1,606 Crore in Five Star Business

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Sep 2024|02:27 PM

TPG Asia sold almost 2 Crore shares of the company, totalling ₹1,606 Crore. Norwest Ventures sold over 80 lakh shares for ₹644 Crore.

Read More
Five Star Business plans block deal worth ₹4,316.90 Crore

Five Star Business plans block deal worth ₹4,316.90 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Sep 2024|09:49 AM

The offer price is set at ₹768, a 5% decrease from the closing price of ₹808. A 12-month lock-up term will apply to selling stockholders.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Five-Star Business Finance Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.