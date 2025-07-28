iifl-logo

FlySBS Aviation Ltd Share Price

0
(0%)

FlySBS Aviation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

FlySBS Aviation Ltd Corporate Action

NEWS AND UPDATE

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

29 Jul, 2025
Apr-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 46.04%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 46.04%

Non-Promoter- 53.95%

Institutions: 53.95%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

FlySBS Aviation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

3.21

2.15

2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

63.23

9.57

2.53

Net Worth

66.44

11.72

4.53

Minority Interest

FlySBS Aviation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Interglobe Aviation Ltd

INDIGO

5,762.55

38.192,22,735.163,073.40.1722,152240.78

SpiceJet Ltd

SPICEJET

37.38

91.175,283.28324.8701,360.874.83

Raymond Ltd

RAYMOND

685.3

0.514,562.3110.2501.24499.09

TAAL Enterprises Ltd

3,156.3

109.75983.610.360.79059.8

Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd

GLOBALVECT

214.15

0299.8112.630134.9415.18

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT FlySBS Aviation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Deepak Parasuraman

Whole Time Director & Chief Executive Officer

Ambashanka

Non Executive Director

Kannan Ramakrishnan

Independent Director

Divya Mohan

Independent Director

K Raghuram

Independent Director

Vaidhyanathan R

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

N Saptharishi.

Registered Office

#.16(NP) 3rd Flr Indiqube Palm,

SIDCO Ind.Estate Ekkatuthangal,

Tamil Nadu - 600032

Tel: +91 44 2260 4444

Website: http://www.sbsaviation.in

Email: corporate@sbsaviation.in

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

Reports by FlySBS Aviation Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the FlySBS Aviation Ltd share price today?

The FlySBS Aviation Ltd shares price is ₹undefined.

What is the Market Cap of FlySBS Aviation Ltd?

Market capitalization is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of FlySBS Aviation Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 29 Jul '25

What is the PE and PB ratio of FlySBS Aviation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of FlySBS Aviation Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 29 Jul '25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of FlySBS Aviation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a FlySBS Aviation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period. The 52 week high and low of FlySBS Aviation Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 29 Jul '25

What is the CAGR of FlySBS Aviation Ltd?

FlySBS Aviation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of FlySBS Aviation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of FlySBS Aviation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

