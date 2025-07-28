Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
3.21
2.15
2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
63.23
9.57
2.53
Net Worth
66.44
11.72
4.53
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Interglobe Aviation Ltd
INDIGO
5,762.55
|38.19
|2,22,735.16
|3,073.4
|0.17
|22,152
|240.78
SpiceJet Ltd
SPICEJET
37.38
|91.17
|5,283.28
|324.87
|0
|1,360.87
|4.83
Raymond Ltd
RAYMOND
685.3
|0.51
|4,562.3
|110.25
|0
|1.24
|499.09
TAAL Enterprises Ltd
3,156.3
|109.75
|983.61
|0.36
|0.79
|0
|59.8
Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd
GLOBALVECT
214.15
|0
|299.81
|12.63
|0
|134.94
|15.18
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Deepak Parasuraman
Whole Time Director & Chief Executive Officer
Ambashanka
Non Executive Director
Kannan Ramakrishnan
Independent Director
Divya Mohan
Independent Director
K Raghuram
Independent Director
Vaidhyanathan R
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
N Saptharishi.
#.16(NP) 3rd Flr Indiqube Palm,
SIDCO Ind.Estate Ekkatuthangal,
Tamil Nadu - 600032
Tel: +91 44 2260 4444
Website: http://www.sbsaviation.in
Email: corporate@sbsaviation.in
Summary
Reports by FlySBS Aviation Ltd
