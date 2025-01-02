Focus Business Solution Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4
2.22
2.22
1.58
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.59
1.79
1.44
0.67
Net Worth
4.59
4.01
3.66
2.25
Minority Interest
Debt
1.02
0.08
0.12
0.05
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
5.61
4.09
3.78
2.3
Fixed Assets
0.87
0.83
0.88
0.72
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.09
0.08
0.06
0.06
Networking Capital
3.59
1.51
1.67
-0.06
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
3.99
1.9
0.89
0.32
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.64
0.67
1.03
1.27
Sundry Creditors
-0.02
-0.48
0
-0.83
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.02
-0.58
-0.25
-0.82
Cash
1.07
1.66
1.16
1.59
Total Assets
5.62
4.08
3.77
2.31
