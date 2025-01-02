iifl-logo-icon 1
Focus Business Solution Ltd Balance Sheet

97.75
(4.99%)
Jan 2, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4

2.22

2.22

1.58

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.59

1.79

1.44

0.67

Net Worth

4.59

4.01

3.66

2.25

Minority Interest

Debt

1.02

0.08

0.12

0.05

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

5.61

4.09

3.78

2.3

Fixed Assets

0.87

0.83

0.88

0.72

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.09

0.08

0.06

0.06

Networking Capital

3.59

1.51

1.67

-0.06

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

3.99

1.9

0.89

0.32

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.64

0.67

1.03

1.27

Sundry Creditors

-0.02

-0.48

0

-0.83

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.02

-0.58

-0.25

-0.82

Cash

1.07

1.66

1.16

1.59

Total Assets

5.62

4.08

3.77

2.31

