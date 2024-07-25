Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹88.45
Prev. Close₹93.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.63
Day's High₹97.75
Day's Low₹88.45
52 Week's High₹105.48
52 Week's Low₹59.57
Book Value₹14.35
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)44.96
P/E78.2
EPS1.25
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4
2.22
2.22
1.58
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.59
1.79
1.44
0.67
Net Worth
4.59
4.01
3.66
2.25
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Mohamedamin Mohammad Nathani
Chairman & Managing Director
Mohamedyaseen Muhammadbhai Nathani
Independent Director
Pareshkumar Arjanbhai Patel
Independent Director
Tushar Mohanlal Mistry
Independent Director
Saba Banu Bawani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Alpeshkumar Kansadwala
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Focus Business Solution Ltd
Summary
Focus Business Solution Limited was originally incorporated at Gujarat as Focus Business Solution Private Limited on 10 November, 2006 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Consequent, upon the conversion of Company into Public Limited, name of the Company was changed to Focus Business Solution Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation on 24 March, 2020 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Mr. MohamedaminMohammad Nathani and Mr. Mohamedyaseen Muhammadbhai Nathani have laid the foundation of the Company and since then heading the Company. The Company is evolved as a financial services company and is engaged in the business of debt collection services for Banks, NBFC and financial institutions. The Company enter the agreements with Indias leading banks, financial institutions and non-banking financial companies to act as authorized recovery/collection agents on behalf of them. It focus strategically is based on aging of delinquent account with emphasis of traditional methods such as tele-calling and field visits. It deploy manpower to visit and collect overdue payments of loans / credit cards / credit facilities advanced to borrowers by clients, who engage with them in service agreements. In occasional cases, the Company need to trace new address and contact details of borrowers as delinquent borrowers may relocate their address.The Company through call centre do follow up over telec
Read More
The Focus Business Solution Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹97.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Focus Business Solution Ltd is ₹44.96 Cr. as of 02 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Focus Business Solution Ltd is 78.2 and 6.81 as of 02 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Focus Business Solution Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Focus Business Solution Ltd is ₹59.57 and ₹105.48 as of 02 Jan ‘25
Focus Business Solution Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 44.53%, 3 Years at 137.36%, 1 Year at 62.92%, 6 Month at 55.90%, 3 Month at -1.26% and 1 Month at 4.99%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.