Summary

Focus Business Solution Limited was originally incorporated at Gujarat as Focus Business Solution Private Limited on 10 November, 2006 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Consequent, upon the conversion of Company into Public Limited, name of the Company was changed to Focus Business Solution Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation on 24 March, 2020 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Mr. MohamedaminMohammad Nathani and Mr. Mohamedyaseen Muhammadbhai Nathani have laid the foundation of the Company and since then heading the Company. The Company is evolved as a financial services company and is engaged in the business of debt collection services for Banks, NBFC and financial institutions. The Company enter the agreements with Indias leading banks, financial institutions and non-banking financial companies to act as authorized recovery/collection agents on behalf of them. It focus strategically is based on aging of delinquent account with emphasis of traditional methods such as tele-calling and field visits. It deploy manpower to visit and collect overdue payments of loans / credit cards / credit facilities advanced to borrowers by clients, who engage with them in service agreements. In occasional cases, the Company need to trace new address and contact details of borrowers as delinquent borrowers may relocate their address.The Company through call centre do follow up over telec

