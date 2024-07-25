iifl-logo-icon 1
Focus Business Solution Ltd Share Price

97.75
(4.99%)
Jan 2, 2025

  • Open88.45
  • Day's High97.75
  • 52 Wk High105.48
  • Prev. Close93.1
  • Day's Low88.45
  • 52 Wk Low 59.57
  • Turnover (lac)2.63
  • P/E78.2
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value14.35
  • EPS1.25
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)44.96
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Focus Business Solution Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

88.45

Prev. Close

93.1

Turnover(Lac.)

2.63

Day's High

97.75

Day's Low

88.45

52 Week's High

105.48

52 Week's Low

59.57

Book Value

14.35

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

44.96

P/E

78.2

EPS

1.25

Divi. Yield

0

Focus Business Solution Ltd Corporate Action

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Aug, 2024

arrow

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

14 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.1

Record Date: 28 Nov, 2024

arrow

8 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

22 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Focus Business Solution Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Focus Business Solution Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.87%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.87%

Non-Promoter- 25.12%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.12%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Focus Business Solution Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4

2.22

2.22

1.58

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.59

1.79

1.44

0.67

Net Worth

4.59

4.01

3.66

2.25

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Focus Business Solution Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Focus Business Solution Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Mohamedamin Mohammad Nathani

Chairman & Managing Director

Mohamedyaseen Muhammadbhai Nathani

Independent Director

Pareshkumar Arjanbhai Patel

Independent Director

Tushar Mohanlal Mistry

Independent Director

Saba Banu Bawani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Alpeshkumar Kansadwala

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Focus Business Solution Ltd

Summary

Focus Business Solution Limited was originally incorporated at Gujarat as Focus Business Solution Private Limited on 10 November, 2006 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Consequent, upon the conversion of Company into Public Limited, name of the Company was changed to Focus Business Solution Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation on 24 March, 2020 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Mr. MohamedaminMohammad Nathani and Mr. Mohamedyaseen Muhammadbhai Nathani have laid the foundation of the Company and since then heading the Company. The Company is evolved as a financial services company and is engaged in the business of debt collection services for Banks, NBFC and financial institutions. The Company enter the agreements with Indias leading banks, financial institutions and non-banking financial companies to act as authorized recovery/collection agents on behalf of them. It focus strategically is based on aging of delinquent account with emphasis of traditional methods such as tele-calling and field visits. It deploy manpower to visit and collect overdue payments of loans / credit cards / credit facilities advanced to borrowers by clients, who engage with them in service agreements. In occasional cases, the Company need to trace new address and contact details of borrowers as delinquent borrowers may relocate their address.The Company through call centre do follow up over telec
Company FAQs

What is the Focus Business Solution Ltd share price today?

The Focus Business Solution Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹97.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Focus Business Solution Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Focus Business Solution Ltd is ₹44.96 Cr. as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Focus Business Solution Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Focus Business Solution Ltd is 78.2 and 6.81 as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Focus Business Solution Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Focus Business Solution Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Focus Business Solution Ltd is ₹59.57 and ₹105.48 as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Focus Business Solution Ltd?

Focus Business Solution Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 44.53%, 3 Years at 137.36%, 1 Year at 62.92%, 6 Month at 55.90%, 3 Month at -1.26% and 1 Month at 4.99%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Focus Business Solution Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Focus Business Solution Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.88 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.12 %

