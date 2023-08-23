4:5 Bonus Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, FOCUS BUSINESS SOLUTION LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE FOCUS BUSINESS SOLUTION LIMITED (543312) RECORD DATE 23/08/2023 PURPOSE Issue of 4 (Four) Bonus Equity shares of Rs.10/- each for every 5 (Five) existing Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each held. Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 23/08/2023 DR-598/2023-2024 Trading Members are requested to note the Change in the Market Lot of FOCUS BUSINESS SOLUTION LIMITED (543312) pursuant to the Bonus Issue of Equity Shares as given below, which will be effective from Wednesday, August 23, 2023: Scrip Code 543312 Scrip Name FOCUS BUSINESS SOLUTION LIMITED Current Market Lot 3000 Revised Market Lot 5400 (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 17.08.2023)