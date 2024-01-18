|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|14 Nov 2024
|28 Nov 2024
|28 Nov 2024
|0.1
|1
|Interim 1
|Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Result For The Half Year Ended 30Th September 2024 Considered and approved first interim dividend of Rs. 0.10 per Equity Share i.e. 1% on face value of Re. 10/- per share for the Financial Year 2024-25 amounting to Rs. 4.59 Lakhs.
