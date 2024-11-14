|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|Focus Business Solution Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Result for the half year ended on 30.09.2024. Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Result For The Half Year Ended 30Th September 2024 Considered and approved first interim dividend of Rs. 0.10 per Equity Share i.e. 1% on face value of Re. 10/- per share for the Financial Year 2024-25 amounting to Rs. 4.59 Lakhs. Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited review report for the half year ended 30.09.2024 is enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 Aug 2024
|17 Aug 2024
|Focus Business Solution Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We are wnclosed herewith the intimation of Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company to be held on Thursday August 22 2024. Enclosed herewith is the Outcome of Board Meeting held on 22nd August, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|Focus Business Solution Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial result for the half year and year to date ended on March 31 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on today i.e. Thursday, May 30, 2024, at the registered Office of the Company discussed and approved Standalone Audited Financial Results for the Half Year and Year to date ended March 31, 2024, along with Auditors Report thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Apr 2024
|2 Apr 2024
|Enclosed herewith is the Board meeting outcome for allotment of 6,00,000 equity shares on preferential basis.
|Board Meeting
|22 Feb 2024
|17 Feb 2024
|Focus Business Solution Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for issue of equity shares of the company by way of preferential issue and determination of issue price subject to the approval of the shareholders and other regulatory approvals as may be required under applicable law. Revised outcome of Board Meeting held on February 22, 2024 is enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.02.2024)
