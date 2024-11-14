Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

Focus Business Solution Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Result for the half year ended on 30.09.2024. Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Result For The Half Year Ended 30Th September 2024 Considered and approved first interim dividend of Rs. 0.10 per Equity Share i.e. 1% on face value of Re. 10/- per share for the Financial Year 2024-25 amounting to Rs. 4.59 Lakhs. Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited review report for the half year ended 30.09.2024 is enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Aug 2024 17 Aug 2024

Focus Business Solution Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We are wnclosed herewith the intimation of Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company to be held on Thursday August 22 2024. Enclosed herewith is the Outcome of Board Meeting held on 22nd August, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

Focus Business Solution Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial result for the half year and year to date ended on March 31 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on today i.e. Thursday, May 30, 2024, at the registered Office of the Company discussed and approved Standalone Audited Financial Results for the Half Year and Year to date ended March 31, 2024, along with Auditors Report thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Apr 2024 2 Apr 2024

Enclosed herewith is the Board meeting outcome for allotment of 6,00,000 equity shares on preferential basis.

Board Meeting 22 Feb 2024 17 Feb 2024