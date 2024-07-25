Focus Business Solution Ltd Summary

Focus Business Solution Limited was originally incorporated at Gujarat as Focus Business Solution Private Limited on 10 November, 2006 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Consequent, upon the conversion of Company into Public Limited, name of the Company was changed to Focus Business Solution Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation on 24 March, 2020 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Mr. MohamedaminMohammad Nathani and Mr. Mohamedyaseen Muhammadbhai Nathani have laid the foundation of the Company and since then heading the Company. The Company is evolved as a financial services company and is engaged in the business of debt collection services for Banks, NBFC and financial institutions. The Company enter the agreements with Indias leading banks, financial institutions and non-banking financial companies to act as authorized recovery/collection agents on behalf of them. It focus strategically is based on aging of delinquent account with emphasis of traditional methods such as tele-calling and field visits. It deploy manpower to visit and collect overdue payments of loans / credit cards / credit facilities advanced to borrowers by clients, who engage with them in service agreements. In occasional cases, the Company need to trace new address and contact details of borrowers as delinquent borrowers may relocate their address.The Company through call centre do follow up over telecalls, to the defaulters for overdue payments. The Company has a fully equipped call centre with 64 workstation along with call recording, dialer and CRM facility. It also does repossessions of vehicles or other hypothecated assets on the request of clients, in case, the defaulting borrowers are unable to repay of its loan over dues.The Company have worked on over 2.5 lakhs customers data base from pickup to recovery category of all kind of products such as personal loan, business loan, vehicle loan, loan against properties, two wheeler loan, equipment loan, SME loans, Gold loan with different banks and NBFCs with pool size of more than Rs. 2.50 Crores. The Company Promoters are working from head office based in Surat and branches at Baroda, Bharuch, Vapi, Anand, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Palanpur and call centre from another branch at Surat. The Company has a staff strength of around 551 which included 58 staff on payroll and 493 staff hired on contractual basis and each of the staff is fully trained and all types of assignment like recovery, collection, field investigation and other allied services. The Company have a robust electronic retail collection administrative programme (RCAP) i.e., myrcap.in, which is an intelligent debt recovery solution and can deliver high Promise-to-Pay (PTP) rates effectively. Automating daily operational task of collection agents minimizes the time spent on unproductive task so that they can dedicate working time to critical issues. The Company has a scalable, modern and sophisticated technology infrastructure capable of servicing clients from pickup to recovery and every offices are well equipped with modern amenities and facilities like computer, fax, IP Cameras, internet, dialer, smart CRM and mobile application.In July 2021, the Company made an Initial Public Offer of 6,42,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs 1.21 Crore. Presently, the Company is working from its head office based at Surat and branches at Vapi, Bardoli, Navsari, Baroda, Bharuch, Anand,Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Palanpur and call centre from another branch at Surat. Recently, it has expanded the business with new branch office in Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Aurangabad and Indore is past two years.